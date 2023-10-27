'Anchor your trust in the Lord' for a 'joyous life,' says New Jersey-based faith leader

"Blessed is the man who makes the Lord his trust" — Psalm 40:4.

This verse is from the Book of Psalms, a collection of 150 poems, songs and prayers written in ancient Hebrew, according to the website Bible Project.

A little less than half these psalms are attributed to King David, about a third are anonymous, and the rest are attributed to a variety of authors.

Psalm 40 was one of the psalms composed by King David, according to Jim Showers, DMin.

Showers is the executive director of The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, based in New Jersey.

"David, the second king of Israel, opened Psalm 40 exalting God for delivering him from deep despair," Showers told Fox News Digital.

"At verse 11, however, he pivoted, urgently seeking God’s compassion, mercy and protection from his enemies," he added.

David, who had seen his prayers answered in the past, "trusted that God again would deliver him — not the proud who chase after lies — if his faith was grounded in Him," said Showers.

This verse is particularly poignant, said Showers, in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, which began in early October.

"As we look to Israel with prayerful hearts and outstretched arms, we cry out to God for the innocent lives lost and the evil that runs rampant," said Showers.

"Just as enemies chased David, the king of Israel, 3,000 years ago, enemies seek to destroy Israel today."

During these times of war and violence, "the world begs us to follow its storylines presented through headlines and human analysis," Showers said.

Rather than do this, believers "must turn to God in these moments of desperation, as the beatitude in Psalm 40:4 urges."

"The war between Israel and Hamas is an outworking of a greater spiritual battle that's been raging since Adam and Eve enjoined all mankind in Satan’s rebellion," noted Showers.

"When God called Abraham, through whom He would make a nation to bless the world, to step out in faith [in the Book of Genesis], Israel was drawn into the conflict," he said.

"Through Abraham's descendants, the Messiah, Jesus Christ, came to offer redemption and salvation to the whole world," said Showers.

Since then, though, "Satan has been working overtime to thwart God's redemptive plan by eliminating Israel," he said, through the various persecutors of the Jewish people.

"David’s psalm exhorts us today: If you want a joyous, happy life, ignore the lies of the proud that will cause you to wander, and anchor your trust in the Lord instead," said Showers.

"David," he said, "built his life upon this beatitude."

