New study says American parents want kids to put down phones and tablets after months of lockdown

It’s time to put down the phones and tablets.

After many families were forced to spend the early months of 2020 dealing with lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely that a lot of people spent a lot of that time inside looking at a screen. Now that summer is here, however, it appears that many parents are hoping their kids actually go outside over the next few months.

A new study says that 68 percent of parents surveyed plan on implementing a limit on their family’s screen time this summer, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Another 48 percent of the survey’s respondents said they have a digital curfew in their households.

The study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Circle and asked 2,000 American parents about the impact that sheltering in place had on their families.

According to SWNS, Katie Mills, VP of product at Circle, said, “In many ways, this summer will look a lot more like the summers that parents and grandparents experienced in their youth, with long, unscheduled days completely free of structured activities.”

She continued, “While this may be a big adjustment for many, the key to success is finding a balance between time spent online and off. Creating a routine that incorporates nostalgic indoor and outdoor activities like water balloon fights, scavenger hunts and baking as well as specified time online is the key to success this summer.”

Mills recommends that families look for the “simple joys of summer,” including backyard sprinklers, outdoor movies and family BBQs.