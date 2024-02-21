11 outfits from Amazon to help you conquer your spring workout routine

Spring is in the air, and with that comes the promise of warm days and body-revealing fashions that may have you eyeing a new fitness routine. Your new spring workout routine may require an update to your athletic wear. When choosing an outfit for a spring workout, you can consider comfort, breathability and support. The right set of workout clothes will make you feel good and motivate you to move.

Are you new to running? Don't worry. We have you covered with moisture-wicking, cute outfits that motivate you to get out of the door. Or maybe yoga is more your speed? Amazon has buttery soft leggings that will keep you comfortable in any stance. We've selected ten outfits to fit any workout routine you may have planned for this spring. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

WodoWei Women 2 Piece Workout Outfits Sports Bra $28.98

Look good while you break a sweat in the yoga studio with this WodoWei Women 2 Piece Workout Outfits Sports Bra. The set includes the sports bra and leggings and is available in various colors.

Yogalicious High Waist Squat Proof Side Pocket Biker Shorts $18.98

These buttery, soft, squat-proof Yogalicious Biker Shorts are perfect for the studio or an at-home HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workout. The high-waisted biker shorts with a 9-inch inseam have two spacious side pockets that are large enough to fit your smartphone, wallet and keys.

Surenow Mens Running Shorts $16.99, now $13.59

These Surenow Mens Running Shorts are perfect for spring morning runs or for hitting the gym. Wherever you go, the hidden side pocket will be an ideal place to store your phone.

BUYJYA Men's Workout Clothes $38.99

Maybe you plan to take up a sport like paddleball or badminton? This set of three workout outfits will have you covered for the whole week. The sets are made of moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable in any competitive situation. You can also find these workout clothes at retailers such as Walmart.

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra Tank Top $16.49 - $17.24

This TikTok trending Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra Tank Top has excellent padding and all the support you'll need for most routines. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. It comes in a ton of colors, too! You can also check out other colors offered at Walmart.

Brooks Women's Convertible Run Bra $60.00, now $28.49

If you adopt a high-impact routine, this Brooks Women's Convertible Run Bra will keep you comfortable and supported. The bra has adjustable straps that can quickly go from scoopback to racerback. Shock-absorbing technology provides security and minimal shape without a built-in cup. You can also purchase the bra straight from Brooks.

BALEAF Women's Rain Jacket $52.99

This BALEAF Women's Rain Jacket is perfect for a rainy spring day hike or cycling adventure. The jacket is made of breathable fabric and features a ventilation system in the back to help keep you cool and dry when sporting.

Sprints Race Day Performance Running Cap $32.00

Add a splash of color to any workout outfit while keeping safe from harmful UV rays with this Sprints Race Day Performance Running Cap. These original hats are made with a proprietary blend of featherweight fabric. The 100% polyester is buttery, soft, durable and easy to clean. They come in various fun prints for men and women.

Women's Workout Dress $39.99

Exercise dresses have come a long way since the iconic white tennis dress. This Women's Workout Dress combines function and fitness in a silhouette you'll want to wear on and off the court. Plus, it is available in a variety of shades.

BMJL Women's Running Shorts $32.99, now $19.99

Running shorts are the best option in warm weather. These shorts are designed with side pockets big enough to hold your phone or other belongings. In addition to Amazon, you can also check out the colors and options available by ordering directly from Blooming Jelly.

Saucony Women's Multipack $26.99, now $21.30

Spring is an excellent time to replace odd socks. This Saucony Women's Multipack includes 16 pairs of socks. The socks feature targeted zone cushioning in high-impact areas for added comfort, and arch support provides targeted compression for support & stability. Other colors are also available by ordering online from Saucony.

