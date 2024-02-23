10 swimsuits that are spring break ready you can find on Amazon

Spring break is officially underway. If you are planning a warm getaway, you'll need to pack the right swimsuit to make a splash on the beach or poolside. The styles you'll want to reach for this season include one-piece swimsuits, two-piece bikinis, tankinis, and three-piece party styles.

We've rounded up 10 of the cutest styles to fit every shape and size. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

10 picks you'll love this spring break

Women's One Piece Ribbed Swimsuit One Shoulder Cutout $42.99

This one-piece, ribbed swimsuit features a one-shoulder silhouette with cutout detail. You'll be stylish but comfortable on the beach. Reviewers like the fit, comfort, and quality of the swimsuit.

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit $34.99

Try this CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit for a classic silhouette and comfort. The suit features a deep v-neck design and tummy control front to have you feeling and looking your best. You can also buy your suit directly from CUPSHE.

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuit $36.99

The Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuit has a retro design for ultimate cuteness. The suit features a back tie knot and adjustable shoulder straps to fit your body curves perfectly. Reviews praise this Amazon bestseller for its excellent fit.

MOOSLOVER Two Piece Swimsuit $32.99, now $26.39

This MOOSLOVER Two Piece Swimsuit hits three swimsuit trending styles. The suit is on trend for its animal print, high-waisted bottom, and playful cut.

Holipick Women Plus Size 3 Piece Tankini $43.99

Try this Holipick Women Plus Size 3 Piece Tankini for a more functional yet flirty look. This three-piece swimsuit is designed for plus-size women and includes a swim tank top, sports bra, and boyshort. Wear it as a tankini swimsuit with a built-in padded bra or a sports bra with board shorts.

Kisscynest Women's Halter Neck 3 Piece Swimwear $29.99

Are you pondering what to wear to that poolside party? Try this trendy Kisscynest Women's Halter Neck three-piece set. Add some cute sandals and gold jewelry, and you'll be ready.

Milumia Women's Stitch Detail Strapless $29.99

Add sparkle to your beachside attire this season with this Milumia Women's Stitch Detail Strapless Swimsuit. This strapless, one-piece features metallic stitch detail to make you stand out.

Tempt Me Women Triangle Bikini Sets $32.99

One of the most dazzling trends this year is the metallic bikini. You'll shimmer in this Tempt Me Women Triangle Bikini. The adjustable ties at the neck and back can be adjusted according to your body type. Reviews praise the quality, fit and coverage of this set.

CUPSHE Women's High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set $34.99

High-waisted bikinis like this set for CUPSHE offer a perfect blend of comfort and style. The cut provides excellent coverage, and the ruffles add a touch of playful movement to the bikini. You can also find the swimsuit at local retailers such as WalMart.

American Trends One Piece Swimsuit $29.99

This American Trends One Piece Swimsuit offers a sporty cut with full coverage. So, if you plan on being active beachside or in the water, you'll have the support you need.