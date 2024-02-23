Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

10 swimsuits that are spring break ready you can find on Amazon

Get ready for spring break with these fashionable swimsuits

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published

Swimsuit fashions this season offer a variety of options. (iStock)

Spring break is officially underway. If you are planning a warm getaway, you'll need to pack the right swimsuit to make a splash on the beach or poolside. The styles you'll want to reach for this season include one-piece swimsuits, two-piece bikinis, tankinis, and three-piece party styles

We've rounded up 10 of the cutest styles to fit every shape and size. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

10 picks you'll love this spring break

Women's One Piece Ribbed Swimsuit One Shoulder Cutout $42.99

Try this stylish cutout to make a statement. (Amazon)

This one-piece, ribbed swimsuit features a one-shoulder silhouette with cutout detail. You'll be stylish but comfortable on the beach. Reviewers like the fit, comfort, and quality of the swimsuit.  

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit $34.99

This floral design is cute and sporty. (Amazon)

Try this CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit for a classic silhouette and comfort. The suit features a deep v-neck design and tummy control front to have you feeling and looking your best. You can also buy your suit directly from CUPSHE

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuit $36.99

This suit is retro. (Amazon)

The Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuit has a retro design for ultimate cuteness. The suit features a back tie knot and adjustable shoulder straps to fit your body curves perfectly. Reviews praise this Amazon bestseller for its excellent fit. 

MOOSLOVER Two Piece Swimsuit $32.99, now $26.39

You'll be on trend in this animal print bikini set. (Amazon)

This MOOSLOVER Two Piece Swimsuit hits three swimsuit trending styles. The suit is on trend for its animal print, high-waisted bottom, and playful cut. 

Holipick Women Plus Size 3 Piece Tankini $43.99

For a sporty day at the beach, try this option. (Amazon)

Try this Holipick Women Plus Size 3 Piece Tankini for a more functional yet flirty look. This three-piece swimsuit is designed for plus-size women and includes a swim tank top, sports bra, and boyshort. Wear it as a tankini swimsuit with a built-in padded bra or a sports bra with board shorts.

Kisscynest Women's Halter Neck 3 Piece Swimwear $29.99

You'll be poolside party ready in this three piece. (Amazon)

Are you pondering what to wear to that poolside party? Try this trendy Kisscynest Women's Halter Neck three-piece set. Add some cute sandals and gold jewelry, and you'll be ready.

Milumia Women's Stitch Detail Strapless $29.99

Add some dazzle to your swimwear choice. (Amazon)

Add sparkle to your beachside attire this season with this Milumia Women's Stitch Detail Strapless Swimsuit. This strapless, one-piece features metallic stitch detail to make you stand out.

Tempt Me Women Triangle Bikini Sets $32.99

Metallic swimwear is very in style this year. (Amazon)

One of the most dazzling trends this year is the metallic bikini. You'll shimmer in this Tempt Me Women Triangle Bikini. The adjustable ties at the neck and back can be adjusted according to your body type. Reviews praise the quality, fit and coverage of this set. 

CUPSHE Women's High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set $34.99

This ruffle top is cute and flowy. (Amazon)

High-waisted bikinis like this set for CUPSHE offer a perfect blend of comfort and style. The cut provides excellent coverage, and the ruffles add a touch of playful movement to the bikini. You can also find the swimsuit at local retailers such as WalMart

American Trends One Piece Swimsuit $29.99

You'll feel comfortable and supported in this swimsuit. (Amazon)

This American Trends One Piece Swimsuit offers a sporty cut with full coverage. So, if you plan on being active beachside or in the water, you'll have the support you need. 

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.