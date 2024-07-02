Amazon Prime Day: 21 of the biggest discounts you'll find, from kitchenware to headphones

Amazon Prime Day kicks off from July 16 to 17, and for 48 hours, Amazon Prime members will have access to special offers across a wide selection of products. We've rounded up some of the biggest discounts, up to 52% off the list price, you can find during the two days. You can find big savings and some of the best prices on vacuums, headphones, bedding and kitchenware.

Many of these products will be available for Amazon Prime members at record-low prices. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership.

Here are 21 of the most significant savings you can find during the Amazon Prime Day event:

Bedding

Headphones

Vacuum cleaners

Kitchenware

Dental care

Original price: $348

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones are over-ear headphones that offer premium features at a good price. Reviews note that they have good battery life, impressive noise-canceling and great sound. They also have hidden touch controls in the ear cups and are great for travel.

Original price: $149.99

Try the Sony WH-CH720N Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones, a great option for entry-level noise-canceling headphones that are lightweight and comfortable. They feature good sound quality with ample bass, a transparency mode and automatic sound profile switching.

Original price: $429

Get next-level sound with Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. Breakthrough spatial audio makes your music feel more immersive than ever before, and world-class noise cancellation makes this set better than its predecessors in avoiding background noise.

Original price: $229.99

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds pack a studio-worthy listening experience into a comfortable pair of earbuds. Enhanced 360 Audio surrounds you with your favorite beats like never before, stimulating your senses. Plus, these earbuds feature Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation that quiets even the loudest outside sounds.

Original price: $469.99

The Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum is engineered with the power, versatility, tools and run time to clean homes with pets. The innovative Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar is perfect for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum with one click. It also comes with a 6-month warranty and lifetime Dyson support.

Original price: $123.59

BISSELL's Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is designed to be highly portable without sacrificing capacity or suction. It is small enough to store in a closet and works with plain water or diluted cleaning solutions.

Original price: $129.99

Try the Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for a portable carpet cleaner option. The cleaner comes with a crevice tool for reaching hard-to-reach places. It is a tough stain eliminator with multiple attachments for tackling spills, dirt and pet stains.

Original price: $599

This Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation has a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to two months of dirt and debris, so you don't have to empty the dustbin every day. Try it for a vacuum that can tackle all types of debris on both hardwood and carpet floors.

Original price $259.99

The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup cleans floors and carpets with powerful suction, a self-cleaning brush roll and PowerFins. This lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for homes with pets.

Original price: $799.99

Grab the iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum during Amazon Prime Day. With Smart Mapping, you can control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home.

Original price: $119.99

The CAROTE 11pcs Pots and Pans Set is an excellent all-in-one option for someone starting a new home or apartment. The nonstick granite is easy to clean and the removable handle gives this set versatility.

Original price: $129.99

The price is right on this Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set. The set includes an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a two-quart saucepan with a glass lid and a 4.3-quart Dutch oven with a glass lid. Plus, it comes with two 13.5-inch and two 17.5-inch pan protectors to keep your pots and pans shiny and scratch-free.

Original price: $37.99

This colorful CAROTE 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set includes all the most common kitchen knives, including one 8-inch chef knife, one 8-inch bread knife, one 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and six blade guards.

Original price: $33.99

Replace old baking pans with this NutriChef 3-piece Nonstick Kitchen Oven Baking Pan bakeware set. Each piece is constructed of carbon steel and covered in an eco-friendly nonstick coating.

Original price: $99.99

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser features a handheld design, quiet operation and a rechargeable battery. The charger connects magnetically and charges in 4 hours.

Original price: $99.99

Waterpik's Aquarius Water Flosser is compact enough to fit on most bathroom counters. It has a large reservoir capacity, a maneuverable handle and a variety of pressure settings.

Original price: $109.96

The Protective Clean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush improves gum health up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush. Its pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure. BrushSync technology tracks how long you have been using your Optimal Gum Care brush head and how hard you have been brushing.

Original price: $41.99

The Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert delivers comfort and value. Reviewers like the blanket's weight and appreciate its appearance, quality and warmth.

Original price: $11.69

Elevate your beauty sleep with this Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin. The smooth surface of these 100% polyester satin pillowcases protects delicate facial hair from scratches, creases, and tugs and helps reduce split ends.

Original price $59.99

These puredown goose Feathers down pillows have 90% goose feathers and 10% goose down for a more luxurious experience. The fabric is skin-friendly, breathable, hypoallergenic and soft to the touch.

Original price: $59.99

These LANE LINEN 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheet Sets are made with 100% organic cotton. They are soft, hypoallergenic, breathable and easy to wash and dry. They also come in multiple patterns, including solid, stripe, print, and chevron.