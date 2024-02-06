6 laptop deals you can find on sale this Presidents Day

There's plenty of discounted shopping to do during the Presidents Day sales event on Amazon. You can bag significant discounts on home essentials, but you can also update your tech. In fact, Presidents Day is one of the best times of the year to snag a big deal on laptops. It is an ideal time to upgrade to a new MacBook or iPad.

You can find deals already underway on Amazon. We've rounded up 6 laptop deals live on Amazon that you want to check out. You can get your new device delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip $1,599.00, now $1,449.00

Unveiled last fall, the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 brings even more performance and remarkable new capabilities to MacBook Pro. The new 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 is great for everyday tasks and delivers phenomenal sustained performance in pro apps and games.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip $999.00, now $749.00

For a limited time, you can get the 2020 MacBook Air M1 for $250 off on Amazon. This MacBook is considered one of the best laptops to buy based on its performance, long battery life and slim design. Reviews said it is simple to navigate and has an extremely slim profile.

Apple iPad Air (5th generation) $749.99, now $599.99

Grab this Apple iPad Air (5th generation) with the power of an M1 chip on sale for 20% off the list price. The tablet has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640. It also has a 12 MP rear camera and a battery life of 10 hours.

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop $1,299.99, now $799.99

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop is an excellent option for easily handling everyday tasks. The laptop features a 14-inch OLED display, a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

Acer Aspire 1 A115-32-C96U Slim Laptop $229.99, now $214.99

The Acer Aspire 1 A115-32-C96U Slim Laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD display. It has an Intel N4500 Dual Core Processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It also has a 64-bit operating system. It's a fast, lightweight PC, making it a perfect option for students.

Lenovo - 2022 - IdeaPad 3i - Essential Laptop Computer $649.99, now $466.00

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a full-size, low-priced, budget, slim, lightweight laptop with a 15.6-inch, full HD screen and an Intel Core i5 processor. Reviewers like the notebook computer's speed, performance, value, sturdiness and ease of use.