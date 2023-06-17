Airline traveler ducks baggage fees by doing this with a fishing vest

An attorney who said she "flies a lot" found a way around increasingly steep baggage fees for air travel — and spoke out on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on Friday about her "creative" packing hack.

She tucked an entire week's worth of outfits, she explained, into a fishing jacket — and walked onto a plane that way.

"I found this handy-dandy fishing vest at Dick's Sporting Goods," Julie Waters said, "and I was just able to really roll up my clothes. And they fit into the fishing vest."

She said she flew out of LAX International Airport in Los Angeles — "and they did not bat an eye," she said, in response to a question about whether she faced any extra scrutiny during the security and boarding process.

"There's nothing you're doing that's illegal, I should stress," noted anchor Neil Cavuto.

"You're allowed to do this. But again, did you have to spend more time at security in taking that off?" he asked.

"Did they have to look at all the pockets" — and do other checking? he wondered.

"No, not at all. It was a breeze," she responded.

"The fishing vest actually has a lot of different pockets."

For all those wondering how she was able to pull this off, Waters explained what she did.

"I'm a relatively small person, so my clothes are not that big. And so, it really did fit. They're thin, lightweight clothes — and if you roll them just right, it fits."

She added, "The fishing vest actually has a lot of different pockets."

She said, "Dick's Sporting Goods only had one vest" on the day that she went shopping for it, she said — "so I got the one that they had, and luckily, I was able to make it work."

She added, "The [vests] came in different colors, but they were essentially the same vest."

She also noted that by doing this — rather than paying for a bag on the plane — "I was able to save money and save it for the next trip."

Waters pointed out that this was not a business trip.

"That would be a lot harder," she said.

"You couldn't pack things like suits" and such.

"This was a personal vacation trip," she said, with "yoga pants and leggings" proving much easier to roll up and tuck into a fishing vest than items like jeans, for example.

And for anyone who might need to bring, let's say, a formal dress or evening gown along on a trip — "you should just wear that on the plane," she told Neil Cavuto.

"It's getting more and more expensive to fly."

"Are you getting nervous," he asked, that the airlines might start coming after people who are wearing fishing vests on planes tucked with rolled-up clothing inside?

"No, no, not really," she said.

"But it's getting more and more expensive to fly," she noted, especially after all fees are added onto the cost of the flights.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.