Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Lifestyle

Aggressive sea lion attacks beachgoers in Southern California, video shows

The sea lion, affected by a toxic algae bloom, was euthanized after it was deemed too sick to recover

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Aggressive sea lion attacks surfers in Southern California Video

Aggressive sea lion attacks surfers in Southern California

The sea lion in Newport Beach was suffering from severe domoic acid caused by toxic algae bloom that affects animals' brains and makes them more aggressive, experts said. (Credit: FOX 11)

An aggressive sea lion sent surfers running this week after it repeatedly went after them, even coming onto the beach, video of the incident showed. 

The sea lion was suffering from severe domoic acid, which is caused by an unprecedented toxic algae bloom in the area that affects the animals’ brains, causing them to be more aggressive, experts said, FOX 11 reported

It has affected thousands of sea lions and other sea life in the area, killing more dolphins than in years past and at least two whales. 

PAIR OF SEA LIONS CHASE PEOPLE, CHARGE THROUGH CROWDS ONCE AGAIN AT CALIFORNIA'S LA JOLLA COVE

Sea lion chasing surfers

An aggressive sea lion sent surfers running this week after it repeatedly went after them, even coming out of the water to chase them onto the beach, video of the incident showed.  (FOX 11)

"These domoic acid events are getting bigger and worse and more frequent," John Warner, CEO of Marine Mammal Care Center, told the station. "That's horrifying. How long can all of these species take this type of abuse and still be with us? That's the question, and I don't know the answer to that." 

Aside from domoic acid, the toxic algae bloom also sickens sea life with Saxitoxin, which causes paralytic shellfish poisoning. 

Sea lion chasing another surfer

The sea lion was suffering from severe domoic acid, which is caused by an unprecedented toxic algae bloom in the area that affects the animals’ brains, causing them to be more aggressive, experts said, FOX 11 reported.  (FOX 11 )

SEA LION NUMBERS SURGE AT POPULAR CALIFORNIA PIER, REACHING 15-YEAR HIGH

Saxitoxin disorients the animals, can cause permanent brain damage and gives rise to aggressiveness. 

The sea lion was euthanized after it was deemed to be too sick to recover. 

Some animals can get better if the toxin is caught early, the station reported. 

An official catching the sea lion

The sea lion was euthanized after it was deemed to be too sick to recover.  (FOX 11)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They're getting thrown at them, some of the worst things they could possibly experience," Warner added of the sick sea lions and other animals, "and they're not feeling well."

Last summer, a pair of sea lions were caught on video charging at beachgoers further south at San Diego County's La Jolla beach. That incident came during the mammal's breeding season. 

Deals