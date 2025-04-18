Aggressive sea lion attacks beachgoers in Southern California, video shows

An aggressive sea lion sent surfers running this week after it repeatedly went after them, even coming onto the beach, video of the incident showed.

The sea lion was suffering from severe domoic acid, which is caused by an unprecedented toxic algae bloom in the area that affects the animals’ brains, causing them to be more aggressive, experts said, FOX 11 reported.

It has affected thousands of sea lions and other sea life in the area, killing more dolphins than in years past and at least two whales.

"These domoic acid events are getting bigger and worse and more frequent," John Warner, CEO of Marine Mammal Care Center, told the station. "That's horrifying. How long can all of these species take this type of abuse and still be with us? That's the question, and I don't know the answer to that."

Aside from domoic acid, the toxic algae bloom also sickens sea life with Saxitoxin, which causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Saxitoxin disorients the animals, can cause permanent brain damage and gives rise to aggressiveness.

The sea lion was euthanized after it was deemed to be too sick to recover.

Some animals can get better if the toxin is caught early, the station reported.

"They're getting thrown at them, some of the worst things they could possibly experience," Warner added of the sick sea lions and other animals, "and they're not feeling well."

Last summer, a pair of sea lions were caught on video charging at beachgoers further south at San Diego County's La Jolla beach. That incident came during the mammal's breeding season.