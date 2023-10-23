Affordable, no-fuss weeknight meal: Stuffed peppers are 'hearty, healthy and family-friendly'

Cooking healthy meals during the week can be a challenge at times, given today's work, family and school commitments.

Rather than ordering pizza, relying on fast food or grabbing just about anything, try this easy-prep recipe.

It's affordable, family-friendly and simple to prepare.

The choice of stuffed peppers is a winner on a busy weeknight.

MAKING DINNER IN A FLASH IS A LOT EASIER WITH A WELL-STOCKED PANTRY, SAY NUTRITIONISTS: HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW

"These stuffed peppers are not only easy to make but also a hearty, healthy and family-friendly dish perfect for the fall and winter," Chef Brian Pancir, corporate culinary director of Thompson Restaurants in Arlington, Virginia, told Fox News Digital.

"It also can accommodate family budgets."

These stuffed peppers take roughly 20 minutes to prep and 25 minutes to cook, he said.

You can also prep this meal in advance.

Then, just pop it in the oven when you’re ready to cook dinner.

Chef Pancir shared his recipe with Fox News Digital.

Chef Brian Pancir's Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef or ground turkey

3 garlic cloves minced

1 onion fine diced

½ cup kale

2 tablespoons fine-diced green onion

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1½ teaspoons chili powder

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fine-diced jalapeño

½ teaspoon cumin powder

¼ teaspoon dry oregano

1 cup quinoa

1½ cup mozzarella cheese

4 bell peppers whole

2 cups tomato sauce

2 cups vegetable stock or chicken stock

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Cut the tops off the bell peppers and season with salt/pepper and roast for 15 minutes and put aside and rest and cool.

3. In a sauce pot, add the chicken or vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Add the quinoa and kale and cook for 5 minutes until 90% of the stock has been absorbed into the quinoa and then cover, set aside and let cool.

4. In a mixing bowl, add the ground beef or ground turkey, onion, garlic, smoked paprika, Dijon mustard, cumin, oregano, green onion and jalapeño — and cook in a saucepan till the ground beef or turkey is cooked. Place back in mixing bowl.

5. Add the cooled down quinoa/kale to the meat and mix until incorporated in the mixing bowl.

6. Take the mixed ingredients and stuff the peppers. Then, top the stuffed pepper with the mozzarella cheese.

7. Line the baking dish on the bottom with tomato sauce, add and arrange stuffed peppers in the dish, cover with tomato sauce and cook at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

8. Serve and enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Recipe shared with Fox News Digital by Chef Brian Pancir.