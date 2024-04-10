Expand / Collapse search
10 affordable garden sheds you can find on Amazon

Get a metal, wood or steel shed to store all your outdoor tools

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Keep your belongings safe with the right size shed.  (iStock)

A shed provides valuable storage space for all your belongings that live outside. There are tons of shed options out there, from small ones that keep a few garden tools safe to medium ones meant for your lawn mower and a few other tools, and large ones where you can store all your outdoor toys.

This list includes options for every need. You can find these garden sheds on Amazon and have them at your door in no time. To get your shed ASAP, become an Amazon Prime member today. The benefits of a membership include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

AECOJOY 6' x 4' Storage Metal Shed $149.99, was $299.99

Get all the space you need with this affordable, metal shed.  (Amazon )

For a simple metal shed, the Aecojoy 6 x 4 shed is the perfect option. You can use the kit to build the shed yourself and easily store everything from your lawnmower to your gardening tools. 

You can find Aecojoy sheds on Wayfair as well as Amazon.

Devoko Outdoor Storage Shed $129.99, was $189.99

For a small, sturdy space, this shed is the perfect option.  (Amazon )

The Devoko steel storage shed fits in small spaces but still provides 5 x 3 feet of storage space. You’ll get a warranty on your shed, too, so if it’s damaged due to bad weather, you’ll be covered. 

Find similar Devoko shed options on Wayfair.

Keter Darwin 6 x 6 Foot Spacious Heavy Duty Outdoor Storage Shed $799.99

This shed is made from long-lasting materials.  (Amazon)

The Keter Darwin shed looks like a beautiful wood shed but is made from more durable, eco-friendly materials to keep your shed sturdy for years. It also has a natural ventilation system and can be outfitted with a padlock for extra protection.

Wayfair is currently having a sale on Keter Darwin sheds.

10x10 FT Outdoor Storage Shed $469.98

For a huge storage space, this shed provides plenty of room.  (Amazon )

If you need a lot of space, the Viwat 10 x 10 storage shed is huge and made of durable metal. You can store your riding mower, snowblower, yard tools and everything in between, all with room to spare.

If you’re looking for other good deals on this Viwat shed, Wayfair also has options.

YITAHOME Outdoor Horizontal Storage Shed $242.99, was $269.99

This is the perfect compact shed for any size yard.  (Amazon )

Do you need just enough storage for a few small outdoor items? The Yitahome horizontal shed is a small, waterproof shed with a flip top and doors for easy access to your tools. 

You can find other horizontal sheds on sale at Wayfair.

Patiowell 8x10 FT Outdoor Storage Shed $324.99, was $599.99

Get a waterproof shed to keep all your belongings safe.  (Amazon )

The Patiowell outdoor storage shed is the perfect rainproof option. Its slopped roof with corner caps means all your belongings will stay safe and dry. You can buy similar shed options through Walmart.

6x4 Metal Outdoor Galvanized Steel Storage Shed $145.99, was $154.99

This breathable, galvanized steel shed will keep all your garden tools safe.  (Amazon )

You can get this 6 x 4 metal shed in multiple different colors. It’s made with galvanized steel to help prevent corrosion and includes a locking handle with a lock and key system. The double swinging doors help you more easily access your belongings.

You can find more affordable shed options from Home Depot.

UDPATIO Outdoor Resin Storage Shed $319.99, was $379.99

For a cute, small shed, the Udpatio is a prime choice.  (Amazon )

The Udpatio storage shed is made from eco-friendly resin plastic, but reinforced with steel to offer more durability. It also has an impact-resistant floor designed to protect your things from insects, corrosion and water damage.

For similar sheds, check out Wayfair’s sale.

VEIKOU 8 x 10FT Storage Shed with Thickened Galvanized Steel $339.99

This entire shed is made from waterproof, rust-resistant material.  (Amazon)

For a deep storage shed made of thickened galvanized steel, the Veikou 8 x 10 ft. shed is the perfect option. You can easily put together the shed on your own and once you’re done, you’ll have a lockable, secure shed to store your outdoor items in.

For this Veikou shed and other similar options, visit Lowe's.

Bayside 6 x 3 Lean to Cedarshed $2,870.56

This shed is quite the looker, and provides plenty of storage.  (Amazon )

If you want an eye-catching shed with plenty of storage, the Bayside Cedarshed is a well-built option. It's made from cedar and includes accent windows and shutters for a picturesque appearance. You can also find Cedarshed sheds at Wayfair.

