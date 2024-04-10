10 affordable garden sheds you can find on Amazon

A shed provides valuable storage space for all your belongings that live outside. There are tons of shed options out there, from small ones that keep a few garden tools safe to medium ones meant for your lawn mower and a few other tools, and large ones where you can store all your outdoor toys.

For a simple metal shed, the Aecojoy 6 x 4 shed is the perfect option. You can use the kit to build the shed yourself and easily store everything from your lawnmower to your gardening tools.

Devoko Outdoor Storage Shed $129.99, was $189.99

The Devoko steel storage shed fits in small spaces but still provides 5 x 3 feet of storage space. You’ll get a warranty on your shed, too, so if it’s damaged due to bad weather, you’ll be covered.

The Keter Darwin shed looks like a beautiful wood shed but is made from more durable, eco-friendly materials to keep your shed sturdy for years. It also has a natural ventilation system and can be outfitted with a padlock for extra protection.

If you need a lot of space, the Viwat 10 x 10 storage shed is huge and made of durable metal. You can store your riding mower, snowblower, yard tools and everything in between, all with room to spare.

YITAHOME Outdoor Horizontal Storage Shed $242.99, was $269.99

Do you need just enough storage for a few small outdoor items? The Yitahome horizontal shed is a small, waterproof shed with a flip top and doors for easy access to your tools.

Patiowell 8x10 FT Outdoor Storage Shed $324.99, was $599.99

The Patiowell outdoor storage shed is the perfect rainproof option. Its slopped roof with corner caps means all your belongings will stay safe and dry. You can buy similar shed options through Walmart.

6x4 Metal Outdoor Galvanized Steel Storage Shed $145.99, was $154.99

You can get this 6 x 4 metal shed in multiple different colors. It’s made with galvanized steel to help prevent corrosion and includes a locking handle with a lock and key system. The double swinging doors help you more easily access your belongings.

UDPATIO Outdoor Resin Storage Shed $319.99, was $379.99

The Udpatio storage shed is made from eco-friendly resin plastic, but reinforced with steel to offer more durability. It also has an impact-resistant floor designed to protect your things from insects, corrosion and water damage.

For a deep storage shed made of thickened galvanized steel, the Veikou 8 x 10 ft. shed is the perfect option. You can easily put together the shed on your own and once you’re done, you’ll have a lockable, secure shed to store your outdoor items in.

If you want an eye-catching shed with plenty of storage, the Bayside Cedarshed is a well-built option. It's made from cedar and includes accent windows and shutters for a picturesque appearance. You can also find Cedarshed sheds at Wayfair.

