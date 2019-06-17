YouPorn offering 'once in a lifetime' opportunity to propose marriage on adult website

Their parents will be so proud!

YouPorn, the adult entertainment website, is hoping to give one lucky lovebird the “truly unique” opportunity to propose to a significant other on the pornography-streaming platform.

WATCH: PHOTOBOMBERS RUIN ENGAGEMENT VIDS IN PROPOSALS GONE WRONG

“Expectations for the most unique proposals are at an all-time high, as this once in a lifetime moment will never be forgotten,” said Charlie Hughes, vice president of YouPorn, in a press release. “What better way to make your love story truly unique than popping the question in front of the millions of people, and on one of the most popular websites in the world?”

The contest, which YouPorn is calling “YouPropose,” requires participants to apply by submitting “a paragraph gushing about why you would like to propose to your partner on YouPorn.”

NEWLYWED TREND ALERT: 'SOLOMOONS'

The site will be accepting submissions for an entire month, starting June 18. A winner will be chosen at a later date to display his/her proposal video on the streaming platform for a full 24 hours.

And although YouPorn didn’t say it in the press release, Hughes said he’s extra excited at the prospect of two active YouPorn uploaders — perhaps couples that watch together, or share their footage on the site — getting together during the “YouPropose” promotion.

“We wanted to do something to support partnerships and people who want to celebrate each other,” said Hughes. “Ideally we will get some submissions from couples that upload to our site!” More information is available at YouPorn’s "YouPropose" landing page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In other news, YouPorn's sister site, Pornhub, has announced no plans to host any footage of your child taking its first steps.