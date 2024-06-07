10 accessories that will help keep your car tidy on your next road trip

Are you getting ready to embark on a great American road trip? If you want to keep your car's chaos and mess at a minimum during the long hours on the road, kitting your vehicle out with some accessories might be worth considering. We've rounded up 10 items to help keep your car clean and tidy as you explore the nation's landscape.

From cleaning putty to car seat hooks, this list includes clever and affordable solutions to help keep your car clean and organized. Check out these 10 simple cleaning and organizing essential product picks.

Keep a car vacuum cleaner in your trunk to help clean up any mess immediately. This wireless portable vacuum cleaner, on sale for less than $13 at Walmart, has strong suction. Or try this wireless vacuum, on sale for less than $25 at Amazon. This vacuum breaks down to get into your car's nooks and crannies.

Keep cleaning putty, on sale for less than $8 at Walmart, to quickly pick up crumbs, dust and debris in all the crevices and cavities of your car. You can reuse the putty several times without cleaning. Buy it also on Amazon.

Keep those straws and fast food bags from littering your car interior with a trash bin like the HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets, on sale for less than $10 at Amazon. The car trash bag features an adjustable strap attached to the front and back headrests and the center console for easier access. This SUN CUBE Waterproof Car Trash Can, on sale for around $12 at Walmart, is also a great option to hold 10 liters of trash while maintaining a compact shape and size.

Store tissue in a convenient holder that attaches to your sun visor to minimize the space a traditional box might take in your car. This tissue holder, available for less than $8 at Walmart, is easy to install and is durable and sturdy. Or if you prefer a holder that holds a traditional box of tissues, this holder, on sale for less than $30 on Amazon, can accommodate a regular size 120 tissue box. Fasten it to the car's back seat, armrest box or on the dashboard.

Keep your cup holder clean of spills with handy WeatherTech CarCoasters, four for less than $15 at Walmart. These soft rubber-like removable coasters will catch drips, condensation or general muck. Just lift them out when it's time to clean. For a colorful design option, try this set of six coasters on sale for less than $10 at Amazon.

If you plan to eat while in the car, this Multifunctional Car Cup Holder Tray For Car Food Tray For Eating, on sale for less than $25 at Walmart, will keep everything in order. The large multifunctional car cup holder can hold larger bottles, mugs or cups. The eating tray can be easily attached and bear up to 30 lbs. This cup holder food tray, on sale for less than $20 at Amazon, has a 360-degree swivel.

Give kids their backseat entertainment organizer with this Auto Drive Backseat Organizer with Cup Holders, which is less than $40 at Walmart. The organizer comes with two cup holders and ample storage. The CarHop Car Seat Organizer, available for less than $35 at Amazon, gets high marks for its play tray and insulated cooler.

Safeguard your cargo with a trunk organizer like this Thule Go Box, on sale for less than $100 at Amazon. This organizer is built to handle plenty of use. It is perfect for storing all kinds of things in the trunk of the car, and a built-in carry handle makes it easy to transport. The Munchkin Brica Out-N-About Trunk Organizer, on sale for around $45 at Munchkin, comes with a changing station and is perfect if you are traveling with a baby on board.

Keep all your car documents and manuals in order with this handy Glove Box Organizer and Console Case, available for less than $16 at Walmart. This multipurpose glove box organizer has six pockets inside and out to keep manuals, papers, cards and more secured, protected and all together for easy access. You can also buy it on Amazon.

Car hooks are a great accessory for hanging purses and bags out of the way. This five-pack of hooks at Walmart costs less than $6. The semi-open design makes it easy to install these hooks without removing the headrest. You can also buy this pack of four similar-type hooks on Amazon for less than $7.