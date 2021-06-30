Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

A book-based theme park built to encourage reading is coming to Nashville

Storyville Gardens, built by a team that's worked with Universal Studios, Disney and Marvel, is headed to Nashville

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Disneyland to reopen theme parks at 15 to 35% capacity come April Video

Disneyland to reopen theme parks at 15 to 35% capacity come April

Laid-off employee Desi D'Amani discusses theme parks in California soon opening at a limited capacity. Roughly 28,000 workers have been furloughed at Disneyland due to a coronavirus shutdown.

This theme park comes straight out of a storybook. 

Interactive theme park Storyville Gardens, is coming to Middle Tennessee aimed at ramping up reading for kids by bringing childhood favorite stories to life with literary-inspired attractions. 

Interactive theme park Storyville Gardens, is coming to Middle Tennessee aimed at ramping up reading for kids by bringing childhood favorite stories to life with literary-inspired attractions. 

Interactive theme park Storyville Gardens, is coming to Middle Tennessee aimed at ramping up reading for kids by bringing childhood favorite stories to life with literary-inspired attractions.  (Storyville Gardens)

The upcoming theme park is the brainchild of Storyland Studios which has worked with the likes of Universal Studios, Disney, Marvel and LEGOLAND, among others. 

GORILLAS FIND SNAKE IN DISNEY WORLD'S ANIMAL KINGDOM EXHIBIT IN VIRAL VIDEO

"Middle Tennessee continues to experience an economic boom, and young families move here every day. However, Nashville and the surrounding counties are missing family-friendly entertainment options for our children,"  Storyville Gardens developer DeLisa Guerrier said in a statement as reported by FOX 17 Nashville. "Storyville Gardens will provide that option while also helping parents and caregivers instill a love of reading in their children," Guerrier said.

A rendering of the upcoming Storyville Gardens theme park. 

A rendering of the upcoming Storyville Gardens theme park.  (Storyville Gardens)

Storyville Gardens was designed to engage park-goers by motivating "the desire to read beyond what is required in a classroom from toddlers and adults alike," its website says.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The theme park is slated to be more than 100 acres with attractions like roller coasters and other rides along with dining, entertainment and three hotels, Nashville Business Journal reported. 