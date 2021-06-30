A book-based theme park built to encourage reading is coming to Nashville

This theme park comes straight out of a storybook.

Interactive theme park Storyville Gardens, is coming to Middle Tennessee aimed at ramping up reading for kids by bringing childhood favorite stories to life with literary-inspired attractions.

The upcoming theme park is the brainchild of Storyland Studios which has worked with the likes of Universal Studios, Disney, Marvel and LEGOLAND, among others.

"Middle Tennessee continues to experience an economic boom, and young families move here every day. However, Nashville and the surrounding counties are missing family-friendly entertainment options for our children," Storyville Gardens developer DeLisa Guerrier said in a statement as reported by FOX 17 Nashville. "Storyville Gardens will provide that option while also helping parents and caregivers instill a love of reading in their children," Guerrier said.

Storyville Gardens was designed to engage park-goers by motivating "the desire to read beyond what is required in a classroom from toddlers and adults alike," its website says.

The theme park is slated to be more than 100 acres with attractions like roller coasters and other rides along with dining, entertainment and three hotels, Nashville Business Journal reported.