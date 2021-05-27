Expand / Collapse search
Family
9-year-old kid finds $5K in cash while cleaning used car

The car's previous owners apparently lost the cash on a vacation

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Sometimes, it literally pays to clean your car.

A young boy was cleaning his family’s newly purchased used car when he made an interesting discovery under the floor mats. Apparently, the former owners had accidentally left an envelope with $5,000 in it.

Michael Melvin’s 9-year-old son, Landon, was cleaning the family’s recently purchased Chevy Suburban when he made the discovery, Fox 4 reports. The family had bought the car last September but didn’t find the envelope until just recently.

Melvin told reporters that when his son first mentioned finding the envelope, he didn’t think it was a big deal. When the kid insisted that he found something interesting, the father came over to check it out.

It turns out, Landon had found an envelope full of cash.

According to Melvin, his first thought was to see if he could find out who the money belonged to.

After tracking down the previous owner, the family learned the apparent origin of the envelope. The previous owners were reportedly going on vacation from South Carolina to Florida and were headed on a cruise.

Apparently, they brought the envelope full of cash to use on the trip, but somehow misplaced it. Fortunately, young Landon found the envelope and his family let the previous owners know. As a reward, they reportedly let Landon keep $1,000.

Fox 4 reports that Landon hasn’t yet decided what he’s going to buy with his reward money. As for now, he’s apparently keeping the money safe in his mom’s room. Hopefully, he keeps it far away from the car.