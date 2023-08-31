Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

800-pound gator is caught, plus must-see Idalia aerial view

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Tanner White, Don Woods and Will Thomas pose with their record-breaking alligator.

Alligator hunters Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark (not pictured) harvested Mississippi's new longest male alligator, which measured 14 feet and 3 inches. (Christopher Smith of Red Antler Processing)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CATCH OF A LIFETIME – Four alligator hunters break a Mississippi state record after catching an 800-pound gator. See the wild images. Continue reading...

CLEAR YOUR MIND – People are revealing on TikTok that "silent walking" helps them boost mental health. Here's what it means. Continue reading…

UNSOLVED  Jack the Ripper claims his first victim on this day in history, 1888. Continue reading...

woman about to be killed in old film

A scene from the 1959 film "Jack the Ripper." The serial killer's identity is still unknown all these years later.  (Paramount/Getty Images)

STORM SAFETY – Know these key safety tips as Hurricane Idalia impacts several Florida cities and moves to South Carolina. Continue reading...

FAMILY FIRSTIn a new interview for "Short questions with Dana Perino," Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek reveals her biggest role model. Continue reading…

NO LOAFIN' AROUND – White bread vs. whole wheat bread: Is one "better" for you? Experts chime in. Continue reading...

whole wheat vs white bread split

When it comes to food debates, some people may be interested in the health score on a particular sandwich staple: bread. (iStock)

IDALIA CAPTURED – The International Space Station recorded an aerial view of Hurricane Idalia as it closed in on Florida's coast ahead of landfall.  Watch the video...

MAXED OUT — How to free up space on Apple iCloud and transfer photos to an external drive instead of paying more cash for additional storage. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.