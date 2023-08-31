800-pound gator is caught, plus must-see Idalia aerial view

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CATCH OF A LIFETIME – Four alligator hunters break a Mississippi state record after catching an 800-pound gator. See the wild images. Continue reading...

CLEAR YOUR MIND – People are revealing on TikTok that "silent walking" helps them boost mental health. Here's what it means. Continue reading…

UNSOLVED – Jack the Ripper claims his first victim on this day in history, 1888. Continue reading...

STORM SAFETY – Know these key safety tips as Hurricane Idalia impacts several Florida cities and moves to South Carolina. Continue reading...

FAMILY FIRST – In a new interview for "Short questions with Dana Perino," Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek reveals her biggest role model. Continue reading…

NO LOAFIN' AROUND – White bread vs. whole wheat bread: Is one "better" for you? Experts chime in. Continue reading...

IDALIA CAPTURED – The International Space Station recorded an aerial view of Hurricane Idalia as it closed in on Florida's coast ahead of landfall. Watch the video...

MAXED OUT — How to free up space on Apple iCloud and transfer photos to an external drive instead of paying more cash for additional storage. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

