57-year-old mom nabs modeling gig after learning tips from Instagram-star daughter

A stunning 57-year-old woman from the U.K. has become a social media sensation after she started copying her 20-year-old daughter Misha’s Instagram posts for fun.

Kasha Grimes is a mother, wife and now a bona fide online celebrity, with more than 17,600 followers on her "Nifty After Fifty" Instagram account. The social media star, from Gloucestershire, in England, posts regular photos of herself in figure-hugging outfits that make it difficult to imagine she is nearly 60.

In addition to her stunning Instagram account, the mother-of-two also runs a YouTube channel, where she discusses everything from sex and pornography to fashion and anti-aging secrets.

“Mumma Grimes” — as she calls herself — has built such a strong online following she was hired by online retailer PrettyLittleThing as a brand ambassador. This has made her the oldest ambassador for the retail giant, which already collaborates with A-list celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian and body positive model Ashley Graham.

According to Kasha, some people have asked her why she is purchasing items from the PrettyLittleThing website at her age.

“One lady commented, ‘You shouldn't be wearing those clothes when you’re 30, never mind when you’re 57’,” she said in a recent YouTube video.

“I can wear what I want, I’m not invisible! And at 57, I’ve decided to do it for us mature ladies.”

According to Kasha, “fashion is ageless."

She often creates content with her 20-year-old daughter Misha, posting hilarious videos where the pair swap outfits, try on matching clothes and chat about nudity, fashion and relationships.

The mother-and-daughter duo often pose together in matching outfits, and Kasha will yell, “Can you see where she gets it from?!”

Misha, who has almost 95,000 Instagram followers, frequently does shout-outs to her fashion-forward mother.

“It’s fair to say she isn’t just any normal 57-year-old Mumma and for all the right reasons,” Misha wrote.

According to Kasha, society often likes to make older women feel like they are “on the shelf gathering dust, losing their marbles and approaching the free bus-pass entitlement."

“But then I saw a glimmer of hope. Some middle-aged ladies are being given ‘airtime,'” she wrote. “Maybe I should take off my crocs, pick up the heels, get down from the top shelf and dust-off!”

Since her realization, Kasha swapped her old wardrobe for a fabulous new one, which she shares with her fans every day — and she has entered her middle age with a bang.

“I got my mojo back,” she wrote.

“While I did adjust my speed to take into account the age of my engine and the condition of my bodywork, there was no stopping me in my mad endeavors for doing brilliant things.

“Let’s show them that we can have fun with fashion at any age.”

From ripped jeans and skimpy camisoles to tight bikinis and sky-high heels, Kasha said she was challenging perceptions of what an older woman could wear, one outfit at a time.

“You can shop online when you’re a mature lady, you can share fashion with your daughters just like I do,” she said.

“At the end of the day, you do you.

“No one can tell us what we should be wearing because of our age.”

