An obese cat found wandering the streets in Virginia has found a forever home, the animal shelter that rescued it says.

"You KNOW we love a cat with a belly, and lord almighty this one has the best belly in town," Richmond Animal Care and Control posted to Facebook. The agency named the cat "One Frosty Too Many," or "Frosty" for short, in reference to the Wendy's frozen dessert, reports say.

The cat, described as "28.5lbs with a side of crankiness," is "perfect" so long as his adopter allows him to "do what he wants, when he wants."

The shelter hopes once Frosty loses some weight he will be happier. He is three times the normal weight for a cat and is too big to fit in a standard cage, WWBT-TV reports. He has become quite a social media star.

"You made me laugh with this post and his name, but he really is beautiful even with all that belly! Hope he finds the perrrfect person very soon," one Facebook user posted.

The shelter's post netted hundreds of comments and thousands of reactions. People commented with pictures of their own large cats, and some referenced former shelter resident "Patches," a 42-pound cat that also rose to fame.

"Reminds me of my great-great-grandmom’s cats. They were all well over 15lbs each. She had numerous cats. Every time they meowed at her she would feed them because she thought they needed to eat. They disliked people. They’d run whenever people came over," another commented.

The cat is estimated to be about 2 years old, and was put on a strict low-calorie diet once in shelter control, the Washington Post said.

The shelter posted a picture of Frosty with his new owner, who the Washington Post identified as 38-year-old Maggie Thompson. Thompson plans to start a weight-loss journey page for the cat she now calls Gus.

"He got on my lap and started purring," she told the outlet. "With animals, they pick you. You just know when it’s right, and they do, too."