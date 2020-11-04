The '2020 Scent' candle is here to take you on an olfactory journey through the year's strangest moments

Get a whiff of this.

Flaming Crap, a novelty candle company based in England, has launched a new “2020 Scent” candle which is advertised as having four “quintessential aromas” inspired by the increasingly bleak reality of our current calendar year.

“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year,” reads a product description for the new “2020 Scent” candle, which is formulated to give off aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, woody musks, and finally “budget aftershave and earthy essence” — with the last few intended to invoke memories of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic himself.

“Many people have mixed feelings about this year, it’s been tough on many levels, but others valued their time in lockdown,” said Oliver Burr, the co-founder of Flaming Crap, in a press release. “Our candle is reminiscent and a reminder of some of this year’s most prominent themes, and a completely unique gift this festive period."

Burr further tells Fox News that the first batch of the 2020 Scent candles has already been sold and shipped. The company is now taking orders for a second batch, which currently in the works, to be shipped out ahead of Christmas.

Flaming Crap’s 2020 Scent is currently selling on the company’s website for 14.99 pounds, or just under $20. The cost of getting the smell of cheap aftershave out of your drapes is anybody’s guess, though.