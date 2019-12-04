2019's top dog and cat names revealed in annual study; Marvel and marijuana-inspired names gaining traction

Listen up, people: It’s time to start thinking out-of-the-box when it comes to naming our dogs, cats and probably our ferrets.

A new study from Rover.com has determined the top pet names of 2019 (for dogs and cats, specifically) — and it turns out that many of the “classics” are still just as popular as they were in years past.

“Every year at Rover, we delve into our database of over a million pets to determine which names are leading the pack,” a message posted to the online pet marketplace’s blog read. “In the process, we uncover the trends and cultural moments that inspire us.”

Rover’s findings have determined both the top names for dogs and cats, some of which are apparently interchangeable. For female dogs, the top names of 2019 are Bella, Luna, Lucy, Daisy and Lily, and for males, the top names are Max, Charlie, Cooper, Buddy and Rocky — with Rocky being the only new name to crack the top five in 2019.

When it comes to cats, Luna, Bella, Lily, Lucy and Kitty were the top-five female names, while Oliver, Leo, Milo, Charlie and Max were the top male names.

Further down the list, however, Rover identified some definite new trends. TV, music and film continued to inspire new names, including “Arya Stark,” up 150 percent in popularity from 2018 (likely due to “Game of Thrones”), and “Lizzo,” up 100 percent (thanks to the “Truth Hurts” singer’s popularity).

Other popular names included Okoye, Nebula, Black Widow and even Thanos, presumably inspired by Marvel films, as well as Genie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Slinky Dog, taken from Disney and Pixar films.

But, perhaps the silliest names were inspired by marijuana: Budder, Dank, Indica, Herb and Kush had all risen in popularity in 2019.

And, of course, “Keanu” became a stronger choice in 2019 (up 93 percent), no doubt buoyed by the popularity of the “John Wick” series and the lead’s love of dogs.

Further trends and a complete list of the top 100 dog names can be found at Rover.com.