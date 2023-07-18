Expand / Collapse search
Published

100-year-old gets 'dog parade,' expert addresses unsafe TikTok trend

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
alison moore dog parade split

Robert Moore celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends, family and 200 dogs, thanks to his daughter Alison Moore, 60, who spread word in their San Jose community. (Alison Moore)

PUP PARADE – Over 200 dogs visited California resident Robert Moore after his daughter spread the word about him turning 100. Continue reading...

'DANGEROUS' TREND – People on TikTok are wiping out wasp nests with "gas in a glass" — but there are serious safety concerns. Continue reading...

'RECLAIM THE LAKE'  A reservoir in Colorado is undergoing a restoration project that'll bring native trout back, but all other fish will be killed. Continue reading...

Estevan Vigil holds Rio Grande cutthroat trout

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Aquatic Biologist Estevan Vigil holds up a male Rio Grande cutthroat trout and shows off the trout's spawning colors. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

PLACED ON A 'PIP?' – Experts sound an alarm on couples implementing relationship "performance improvement plans" as described in a TikTok video. Continue reading... 

DASHING DOGS – Two corgis race to gobble up a row of treats. Check out the cute moment. See the video...

A LOVE FOR AMERICA – Here are five reasons why Ayn Rand possessed a deep love and appreciation for the U.S. and its foundational principles. Continue reading...

Writer and philosopher Ayn Rand

Russian-born American author and philosopher Ayn Rand smiles and stands outdoors in 1957 with her arms folded, in front of the Grand Central building, midtown Manhattan, New York City. (Photo by New York Times Co./Getty Images)

FAMILY FORTUNE – A mother and son have both won big on lottery games in North Carolina just one month apart. Continue reading…

COST-SAVING TECH TIPS – Summer is hot, but electric bills are expensive. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson offers tips on how to save money on your electric bill. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

