100-year-old gets 'dog parade,' expert addresses unsafe TikTok trend

PUP PARADE – Over 200 dogs visited California resident Robert Moore after his daughter spread the word about him turning 100. Continue reading...

'DANGEROUS' TREND – People on TikTok are wiping out wasp nests with "gas in a glass" — but there are serious safety concerns. Continue reading...

'RECLAIM THE LAKE' – A reservoir in Colorado is undergoing a restoration project that'll bring native trout back, but all other fish will be killed. Continue reading...

PLACED ON A 'PIP?' – Experts sound an alarm on couples implementing relationship "performance improvement plans" as described in a TikTok video. Continue reading...

DASHING DOGS – Two corgis race to gobble up a row of treats. Check out the cute moment. See the video...

A LOVE FOR AMERICA – Here are five reasons why Ayn Rand possessed a deep love and appreciation for the U.S. and its foundational principles. Continue reading...

FAMILY FORTUNE – A mother and son have both won big on lottery games in North Carolina just one month apart. Continue reading…

COST-SAVING TECH TIPS – Summer is hot, but electric bills are expensive. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson offers tips on how to save money on your electric bill. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

