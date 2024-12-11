Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

10 food gifts for the man in your family who's difficult to buy for

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
dad receiving gift on holiday

Check out Christmas gift options for your dad, brother, husband, uncle or anyone who is difficult finding the perfect present for. See 10 options, from jerky to chocolate and more. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

FOODIE FELLAS – Check out these 10 food gifts for the man in your family who's difficult to buy for this Christmas.

EARLY BIRDS – A Reddit user who said he or she flew on Delta shared a text that encouraged passengers to arrive three hours before a flight departure.

WINGIN' IT – Flight passengers' encounters with "seat squatters" are circulating on social media as some travelers take over more desirable seats that are not assigned to them.

air travel

The term "seat squatters" has been circulating on social media, with travelers calling out those who rob seats that were assigned to others. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

'GARBAGE PLATE' – Garbage plates, combining macaroni salad, meat sauce and other intriguing toppings, are a popular menu item in this U.S. spot. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals