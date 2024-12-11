Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

FOODIE FELLAS – Check out these 10 food gifts for the man in your family who's difficult to buy for this Christmas.

EARLY BIRDS – A Reddit user who said he or she flew on Delta shared a text that encouraged passengers to arrive three hours before a flight departure.

WINGIN' IT – Flight passengers' encounters with "seat squatters" are circulating on social media as some travelers take over more desirable seats that are not assigned to them.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

'GARBAGE PLATE' – Garbage plates, combining macaroni salad, meat sauce and other intriguing toppings, are a popular menu item in this U.S. spot. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION