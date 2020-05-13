Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

World's shortest man regains crown after previous Guinness record holder dies

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The world's shortest living man regained the Guinness World Records honor this week after the previous record-holder died in January.

Colombian Edward Niño Hernández, 34, was presented with an official certificate on Wednesday in the capital of Bogota alongside his family and orthopedist. He stands at 2 feet, 4 inches tall, indicating a growth spurt.

He was measured at 2 feet, 3 inches tall when he first claimed the record in 2010, according to Guinness.

Edward Niño Hernández, 34, regained the title of world's shortest living man this week after the previous record-holder died in January. 

Edward Niño Hernández, 34, regained the title of world's shortest living man this week after the previous record-holder died in January.  (Guinness World Record)

Khagendra Thapa Magar, of Nepal, previously held the record at 2 feet, 2 inches tall. He suddenly died in January, again making Hernandez the shortest living man.

Hernandez, who celebrated his birthday Sunday, was diagnosed with hypothyroidism -- a condition in which the thyroid glands don't produce enough crucial hormones -- the two decades after he stopped growing at age 4.

“I use my smile to conquer the world. I always share my big smile with everyone; that’s my charm,” he said. “I can achieve everything I set my mind to. Everything is possible... Size and height don’t matter. I want people to meet who I truly am: small in size, big in heart.”