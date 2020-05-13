World's shortest man regains crown after previous Guinness record holder dies

The world's shortest living man regained the Guinness World Records honor this week after the previous record-holder died in January.

Colombian Edward Niño Hernández, 34, was presented with an official certificate on Wednesday in the capital of Bogota alongside his family and orthopedist. He stands at 2 feet, 4 inches tall, indicating a growth spurt.

He was measured at 2 feet, 3 inches tall when he first claimed the record in 2010, according to Guinness.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, of Nepal, previously held the record at 2 feet, 2 inches tall. He suddenly died in January, again making Hernandez the shortest living man.

Hernandez, who celebrated his birthday Sunday, was diagnosed with hypothyroidism -- a condition in which the thyroid glands don't produce enough crucial hormones -- the two decades after he stopped growing at age 4.

“I use my smile to conquer the world. I always share my big smile with everyone; that’s my charm,” he said. “I can achieve everything I set my mind to. Everything is possible... Size and height don’t matter. I want people to meet who I truly am: small in size, big in heart.”