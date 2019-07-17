Woman says oven cleaner was 'eating away' at flesh after kitchen mishap

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

The company behind a potent oven cleaning product said it is investigating after a 25-year-old woman in England claimed a small drop ate away at the flesh on her arm, leaving her permanently scarred.

Liana Stott, of North Walsham, Norfolk, said she was cleaning a client’s kitchen on May 22 when the incident occurred, and that she had been wearing the protective gloves that come with Oven Pride, as well as a second pair of longer gloves.

However, she said when she pulled an oven rack out, some of the liquid brushed on her arm.

“It was the size of a flattened pea, barely anything at all,” the woman said, according to The Sun.

But within seconds it began tingling, and she took herself to the hospital where efforts to rinse it off her skin failed.

“You could watch it eating away at my flesh,” she told The Sun. “I had no feeling in that part of my arm, it had eaten away at all of the nerves.”

The mother of three was transferred to a burns unit in Essex, where doctors realized it was spreading.

“It was really dead down the muscle,” Scott told The Sun.

She said she had a skin graft using skin from her leg, and faces weekly follow up appoints for the next few years.

Oven Pride is a single usage all-in-one deep cleaning system popular in the U.K. According to the website it is packaged with a bag for cleaning racks and grills, a 500 mL bottle of cleaner, one set of gloves and instructions. The company warns not to use if the product is damaged in any way, and to wear gloves and ensure arms and wrists are covered at all times. It also advises to keep the product out of reach of children and pets.

Scott said she hopes her ordeal shows others the importance of staying safe while using the product.