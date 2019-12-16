Woman nearly loses leg after stepping on sea urchin

A 21-year-old in southeast England said she’s been dubbed the “unluckiest miracle” after she stepped on a sea urchin while on vacation and contracted sepsis, which nearly cost her a leg. Phoebe Robertson, who was vacationing in Barbados in October 2018, said she first noticed some swelling in her left foot after she stepped on the sea creature, Caters reported, according to The Sun.

ACTRESS HORRIBLY BURNED IN 'FIRE CUPPING' SESSION GONE WRONG, REPORT SAYS

“It got to the point where I couldn’t even walk,” she told the news outlet.

She sought the advice of a doctor who reportedly prescribed antibiotics and antiseptic wipes, which initially helped. But days after returning home to Kent, Robertson “really struggled to function.” Her roommates took her to the emergency room, where medics realized she had a severe infection in her left calf.

She was eventually diagnosed with streptococcus A, which led to sepsis. Group A strep can cause many different infections, with sepsis being among the most deadly. An estimated one-third of patients who develop sepsis die, with many survivors left with life-changing effects such as PTSD, chronic pain, amputations, or organ dysfunction, according to Sepsis.org.

TODDLERS WITH UNEXPLAINED BRUISING HAD 'PORK TAPEWORM' LARVAE IN BODIES

Group A strep can be caused by strep throat, scarlet fever, impetigo, pneumonia, ear infections, sinusitis, cellulitis or toxic shock syndrome, and enter the body through any opening on the skin. If it develops into sepsis, it is imperative that patients seek immediate medical attention and be treated with both antibiotics and IV fluids. Often doctors will have to remove the affected tissue to prevent the infection from spreading, according to Sepsis.org.

Robertson allegedly underwent four surgeries to remove the infection from her leg, which ultimately saved her limb. Despite their efforts, she has had two recurrences of the infection, according to the news outlet.

“I had to relearn how to walk again and use my left leg,” she said of her recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robertson said the ordeal has “changed her view of the world,” and that she has learned to “treasure every moment.”

“I appreciate the smallest things so much more, life is really short so you need to enjoy it,” she said.