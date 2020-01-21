Woman with massive growth on arm says lump 'gets her down,' hopes to have it removed

A British woman who hopes to have a large non-cancerous growth removed from her arm before her June wedding says the lump “gets [her] down.”

Nikita Berryman, 29, told South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency, that she has lived with the lump, a lipoma, for the past few years. The Somerset resident, who will wed her fiance, James Lacey, on June 4, said the lump is non-cancerous — but the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has reportedly told her they will not remove the growth.

MEASLES PATIENT IN LOS ANGELES POSSIBLY EXPOSED OTHERS TO DISEASE, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

“I've been told they won't do it because it's too large,” she told SWNS, adding she now will have to pay out of pocket if she wants it removed. She has started an online fundraiser to cover the cost, which will reportedly set her back nearly $2,000.

'DR. PIMPLE POPPER' REMOVES PATIENT'S MASSIVE GROWTH THAT SMELLED 'LIKE 10 DEAD RATS'

"I catch sight of the lump in the mirror and it gets me down, it catches on clothing,” she said.

WOMAN CLAIMS TIGHT-FITTING UNDERWIRE BRAS CAUSED GIANT CYST, GAPING 'HOLE'

Lipomas are benign tumors made of fat tissue, which are soft to touch and usually do not cause pain. But according to the Cleveland Clinic, patients may begin to experience pain if the lipoma presses on the nerves or blood vessels grow within it.

In May, Dr. Sandra Lee — better known as “Dr. Pimple Popper” — removed a massive three-pound lipoma from a man’s shoulder. At the time, the patient said he had lived with the growth for more than a decade, over which time it started “smelling like rotten deer head,” he said.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.