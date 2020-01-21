Measles patient in Los Angeles possibly exposed others to disease, health officials say

A person with measles may have exposed others to the disease after traveling to multiple locations in Los Angeles, Calif., while infectious, health officials said.

In a statement over the weekend, the Los Angeles County of Public Health said the infected person arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 12. He or she then visited the following locations on the following days:

1/12/2020: LAX international terminal and baggage claim from 1:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

1/13/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vincente Blvd., LA 90049, 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

1/18/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vincente Blvd., LA 90049, 8:45 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

“Unvaccinated persons or those with unknown vaccination status who were at these sites during the dates and times at any of the above locations are at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed,” health officials said in the news release, noting people who are symptom-free after 21 days are no longer at risk.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air after an infected person coughs or sneezes. Others can contract measles when they breathe the contaminated air or touch a contaminated surface, and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

“Infected people can spread measles to others from four days before through four days after the rash appears,” says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The MMR vaccine can protect both individuals and other people from contracting the virus. Young children are typically most at risk of contracting measles. The CDC recommends children get two doses of the MMR vaccination, but the first dose is typically given to children when they are between 12 and 15 months old, with the second occurring between ages 4 and 6.

At least 20 Los Angeles residents were infected with measles in 2019, according to health officials.