Woman develops 'grapefruit'-sized hematoma after landing on jet ski handlebars

An unnamed woman's vaginal injury was documented in a medical journal after she sought help for a massive hematoma on her vulva that developed after she fell off her jet ski and landed on the watercraft’s handlebars. According to the case report, the woman sought immediate help in an emergency room after the July 2018 accident, where she was “managed conservatively.”

But three days later, she showed up at Professional Brooklyn Gynecological Services, barely able to walk due to the 4.7-inch hematoma.

“It was almost like having a grapefruit in between her legs,” Dr. Marashi Amir, the woman's doctor and report co-author, told DailyMail.com. “It was a pretty large hematoma, really deep, and she couldn’t walk around.”

A vulvar hematoma is a collection of blood that pools in the soft tissues of the vulva after injury or childbirth. While small hematomas are unlikely to cause symptoms, larger ones may cause pain and swelling, difficulty or painful urination or bulging tissue. Treatment depends on size and severity, with those measuring under 5-centimeters typically requiring over-the-counter pain relievers or cold compress, according to HealthLine.com. Larger hematomas may require surgical intervention.

According to the analysis published in BMJ Case Reports, the decision was made to surgically drain the hematoma, but the patient voiced concern about possible scarring on her vulva. According to Amir and study co-author, Dr. Ghanshyam Yadav, the procedure was performed through a “vertical incision on the left vaginal sidewall.”

“Her discomfort resolved immediately post-surgery and she had an uncomplicated post-operative course,” according to the case report. “The intravaginal approach yielded superior aesthetic result with no scarring on the external vulva.”