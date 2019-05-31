Woman allegedly had 11-inch knife in back for over a week

A woman in Ethiopia reportedly survived for a week with an 11-inch blade embedded in her back that went undetected by doctors. Kume Bayisa, 25, was allegedly stabbed by her husband in front of their 4-month-old son after she accused him of being drunk on Boxing Day last year.

WOMAN CLAIMS BOTCHED ACRYLIC NAIL JOB NEARLY COST HER A FINGER: 'IT'S NOT WORTH IT'

The handle to the machete that her husband allegedly used snapped off, leaving the blade embedded in her back, SWNS reported. She was reportedly rushed to a community hospital where she was coughing up blood and quickly deteriorating. Days later, she was transferred to Menelek II Referral Hospital and placed under the care of Dr. Luis Arrazola, who said he had never seen such “a phenomenal case.”

An X-ray revealed that the blade was causing Bayisa’s frail condition, prompting Arrazola to come up with a strategic plan for removal.

“The risk was that she’d bleed to death if we just took the knife out and we couldn’t rush it, since it was crossing over some vital organs,” the doctor told SWNS. “We put three clamps – a clamp in each place – on the right atrium of the heart, the inferior vena cava, and the portal vein and hepatic artery of the liver.”

ARIANA GRANDE'S SUDDEN TOMATO ALLERGY ACTUALLY VERY COMMON

Arrazola led a team of eight surgeons at yet another hospital through a seven-hour procedure to remove the knife on Jan. 9, SWNS reported. She spent two days in intensive care and was eventually released from the hospital in March.

“She’s been incredible throughout all of this – she’s fought so hard,” Arrazola told SWNS.

According to the news outlet, a man, who was not identified, was arrested in connection to her stabbing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was a phenomenal case – an amazing moment in my career,” Arrazola told SWNS.