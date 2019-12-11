Woman with dementia stuns with rendition of Sinatra's 'My Way'

A woman with dementia who has been at an assisted living facility in Scotland since last year stunned staff and her family members when she got up and sang along to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” during a Christmas party.

“Last week we had a Christmas party for the residents and their families and the care home asked if I would do the singing as they know I am into that,” Jamie Lee Morley, an employee of Northcare Suites Care Home, told SWNS. “I called Margaret up on stage, and she was right up there with me, I didn’t have to ask her twice.”

Morely said Margaret Mackie, 83, has been singing and dancing since she moved in last year, but that she comes to life when she hears an Elvis or Frank Sinatra song. So when he called her up to help sing “My Way,” she lit up the room and knew every word.

“Her daughter was filming it, and it’s such an amazing memory for her to have of her mum,” Morley told SWNS. “The staff have been saying to her, ‘We saw that video of you and Jamie singing,’ and she just says, ‘Who’s Jamie?’ She can’t remember.”

Morely posted the video to Facebook, where it’s racked up hundreds of views and comments.

“This is a moment I will never ever forget,” he wrote, alongside the video. “Be more like Margaret and live each day to the full and sing your absolute hearts out. This video isn’t about being pitch perfect but it’s about this amazing woman doing what she loves the most which is singing. I feel so blessed to have been able to get her up to sing with me. A moment in my heart forever.”