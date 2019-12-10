Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey company recalls cut fruit over salmonella concerns

Madeline Farber
A New Jersey-based company is recalling some of its pre-cut fruit over concerns the products are contaminated with salmonella.

In a company announcement posted to the Food and Drug Administration’s website this week, Tailor Cut Produce announced it is calling back its “Fruit Luau” mix – which includes cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe, cut pineapple, and grapes – after “several” patients at four hospitals in Pennsylvania fell ill. As of Dec. 9, at least 33 people had been sickened.

The products were distributed to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1 and “may have been distributed to nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and other facilities that cater to vulnerable populations,” according to the FDA’s outbreak investigation notice.

At least 33 people have been sickened.

Symptoms of salmonella usually develop 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria, with most people developing diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. In some cases, however, the illness may become severe enough to require hospitalization. "Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal health officials say that children younger than 5 years of age, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses in the U.S. each year. Food is the source of the majority of illnesses, as per the CDC. 

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Tailor Cut Produce officials at 732-246-2002.

