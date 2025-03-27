Woman, 66 years old, gives birth to her 10th child: People 'should have more children'

A 66-year-old woman in Germany has given birth to her 10th child.

Alexandra Hildebrandt, owner of the Wall Museum at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, welcomed her new son, Philipp, on March 19, according to today.com and other outlets.

The mom had her first child back in 1977, followed by eight children after she turned 50 — who were all born via C-section.

Her children include Svetlana, 45; Artiom, 36; twins Elisabeth and Maximilian, 12; Alexandra, 10; Leopold, 8; Anna, 7; Maria, 4 and Katharina, 2.

Hildebrandt told TODAY that she did not use any fertility drugs and did not have difficulty conceiving.

Her new baby Philipp was born via C-section at Charite Hospital in Berlin.

He weighed in at a "healthy" seven pounds, 13 ounces, although he was kept in an incubator.

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Hildebrandt shared her happiness in welcoming another child, noting that she feels "like I’m 35."

"We should encourage people to have more children!"

Professor Wolfgang Henrich, director of the Clinic for Obstetric Medicine at the Berlin Charite where Hildebrandt was treated, told Bild that her age and number of C-sections is an "absolute rarity in obstetric medicine and represented a challenge."

"Because of her particularly good physical constitution and mental strength, Ms. Hildebrandt managed the pregnancy well," he said.

"The operation was completely uncomplicated."

Hildebrandt confirmed with the publication, "I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, run for two hours, don’t smoke or drink, and have never used contraception."

"There is such a tendency to be unfriendly to children," Hildebrandt also told Bild.

"Many people would revise their judgment once they had contact with children. We should encourage people to have more children!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Hildebrandt for further comment.