©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Woman, 66 years old, gives birth to her 10th child: People 'should have more children'

Museum owner says she did not use any fertility drugs

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
A 66-year-old woman in Germany has given birth to her 10th child.

Alexandra Hildebrandt, owner of the Wall Museum at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, welcomed her new son, Philipp, on March 19, according to today.com and other outlets.

The mom had her first child back in 1977, followed by eight children after she turned 50 — who were all born via C-section.

PREGNANT WOMAN AND BABY SAVED AFTER DOCTORS FIND GRAPEFRUIT-SIZED TUMOR: ‘EXTREMELY RARE’

Her children include Svetlana, 45; Artiom, 36; twins Elisabeth and Maximilian, 12; Alexandra, 10; Leopold, 8; Anna, 7; Maria, 4 and Katharina, 2.

Hildebrandt told TODAY that she did not use any fertility drugs and did not have difficulty conceiving.

alexandra hildebrandt at wall museum in berlin

Alexandra Hildebrandt, managing chair and director of the Wall Museum at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, is shown in June 2018. She has just given birth to her 10th child at age 66.  (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Her new baby Philipp was born via C-section at Charite Hospital in Berlin. 

He weighed in at a "healthy" seven pounds, 13 ounces, although he was kept in an incubator.

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Hildebrandt shared her happiness in welcoming another child, noting that she feels "like I’m 35."

"We should encourage people to have more children!"

Professor Wolfgang Henrich, director of the Clinic for Obstetric Medicine at the Berlin Charite where Hildebrandt was treated, told Bild that her age and number of C-sections is an "absolute rarity in obstetric medicine and represented a challenge."

newborn baby rests in mothers arms

The new mom's healthy lifestyle, according to her doctor, helped her manage another pregnancy well. Her new baby (not pictured) was born via C-section.  (iStock)

"Because of her particularly good physical constitution and mental strength, Ms. Hildebrandt managed the pregnancy well," he said. 

"The operation was completely uncomplicated."

alexandra hildebrandt shakes hands

Hildebrandt, director of the Checkpoint Charlie Museum, is shown at right near the Glienicke Bridge on August 13, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Hildebrandt confirmed with the publication, "I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, run for two hours, don’t smoke or drink, and have never used contraception."

"There is such a tendency to be unfriendly to children," Hildebrandt also told Bild. 

Babies in a nursery

Said the mom of 10 children (not pictured), "I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, run for two hours, don’t smoke or drink, and have never used contraception." (ER Productions Limited via Getty Images)

"Many people would revise their judgment once they had contact with children. We should encourage people to have more children!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Hildebrandt for further comment.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.