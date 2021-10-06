Washington woman dead after rare J&J COVID vaccine-induced blood clot

A Washington woman succumbed to a rare clotting syndrome after receiving the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first such death confirmed in the state, health officials announced.

The woman, whose name was not revealed by county or state health officials, was in her late 30s and was a resident of King County. She received the vaccine on Aug. 26, 2021 and died over a week later on Sept. 7, according to a statement.

RARE CLOT RISK LINKED TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE SHOULD BE EXPLAINED TO YOUNGER WOMEN, CDC SAYS

The cause of death was thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), according to Seattle & King County Public Health, which described TTS as a rare but serious condition among recipients of the J&J vaccine. The CDC’s Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment Project confirmed the diagnosis, officials noted, adding that the CDC has reported three other confirmed deaths nationwide from the complication.

"Sadly, this is the first such death in Washington State," Dr. Umair A. Shah, state health secretary, said in a statement posted Tuesday. "We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Losing a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult … pain that’s become all too familiar in the last year and a half of this pandemic."

The state health department said it would work closely with county and federal health officials as more details become available.

In late April, federal health officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine following a review and the recommendation of a panel of experts who determined it met safety standards despite rare instances of severe blood clots.

"We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a previous statement. "We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality."

Fact sheets accompanying the J&J COVID-19 vaccine alert the remote risk of blood clots and low levels of platelets, with symptoms usually cropping up within two weeks after vaccination. Females ages 18-49 are associated with the highest reporting rates. Despite the rare risk, health authorities advise seeking immediate medical attention for the following symptoms after receiving the J&J shot, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision and easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of the injection.