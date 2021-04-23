FDA lifts Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause following safety review

Federal health officials lifted a pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday following an 11-day review and the recommendation of a panel of experts who determined it met safety standards despite rare instances of severe blood clots.

"We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. "We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality."

