Washington state troopers test coronavirus positive: 'We have another enemy now'

Washington state patrol officials recently reported several positive COVID-19 cases among their troopers, a local news outlet said.

Eleven officers were exposed to the novel coronavirus and two officers tested positive in Southwestern Washington, KEPR reported.

The troopers are receiving necessary medical care for their safety and those around them. Though precautions were taken, WSP officials say contact with members of the public is “just part of the job” when responding to urgent calls.

"We care for the public safety of every person in this state and that's what we get up in the morning to think about and worry about,” Chris Loftis of WSP told KEPR. “We have another enemy now and that's COVOD-19 [sic] and we are going to fight this enemy like we fight any enemy of public safety and that is with all that we got.”

Southeastern Washington District 3 where the two troopers tested COVID-19 positive expands from Yakima and the Tri-Cities to Oregon and Idaho borders.

Social distance and cleaning measures are in effect to keep the troopers and the public as safe as possible, WSP officials told KEPR.

