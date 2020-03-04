Washington state confirms 10th coronavirus death

Health officials in Washington state confirmed another death in a patient with the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to 10. According to the state’s department of public health, nine of the fatalities have been reported in King County, while one other was reported in Snohomish County.

A total of 39 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which is also dealing with an outbreak of the virus at a nursing care and rehabilitation facility in Kirkland.

Vice President Mike Pence also said on Wednesday that he would be traveling to Olympia, Wash. on Thursday to meet with local officials and that he wants to "ensure the people of Washington state and California that we are with them."

"We will ensure full resources of the federal government are brought to those struggling with this illness," Pence said.

