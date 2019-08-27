Virginia sees 3 vaping-related illness cases, health officials say

At least three people in Virginia have suffered lung illness related to vaping, state health officials announced Monday.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Health have confirmed the three cases and noted other potential cases are under investigation. All patients reported vaping “in the weeks to months” before they were sickened, officials said.

“Symptoms of this illness have included gradual onset of cough, shortness of breath, or fatigue, that gets worse over a period of days or weeks until the patient has to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. Some patients have also reported vomiting, diarrhea, and fatigue,” the Virginia Department of Health added.

Virginia joins a seemingly growing list of states where vaping-related illnesses have been reported. Teens have primarily been affected.

The news comes after a patient in Illinois died of a vaping-related illness, health officials in the state announced late last week. The death is believed to be the first in the U.S. linked to the popular smoking alternative.

In fact, the more than 150 cases have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to launch a formal investigation to determine what exactly is causing the pulmonary illnesses.

Though e-cigarettes are often touted as a "safer" alternative to cigarettes, a recent study found that may not be true.

The study, led by University of Pennsylvania researchers, claimed there are damaging effects on a user’s blood vessels after just one use.