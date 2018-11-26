Vietnamese pork rolls recalled after 4 hospitalized with listeria

A Houston-based manufacturer has issued a recall for Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products that were shipped nationwide after several customers were hospitalized for listeria.

As of Nov. 20, at least four consumers who ate Long Phung’s anchovy-marinated pork patty rolls were sickened and required hospitalization.

An advisory on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website urged vendors not to sell or serve the recalled products, which were produced at various times between May 21 and Nov. 16, 2018. Affected products include:

? 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 GIO LUA” VIETNAMESE BRAND COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.

? 32-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 GIO LUA” VIETNAMESE STYLE COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.

? 14-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 CHA QUE” VIETNAMESE STYLE FRIED CINNAMON PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.

? 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 GIO HUE” VIETNAMESE BRAND GARLIC & PEPPER PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.

? 32-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 GIO HUE” VIETNAMESE COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL WITH GARLIC SEASONING ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.

? 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung 1988 CHA CHIEN” VIETNAMESE STYLE FRIED PORK PATTY ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED.

? 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of “Long Phung GIO BI” VIETNAMESE BRAND COOKED PORK & PORK SKIN PATTY ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.

The four illnesses occurred in four different states, but health officials are concerned that other consumers may have the product stored in the freezer. Consumers are urged to discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions or gastrointestinal issues. Those at highest risk of listeria-related complications include pregnant women, who may experience miscarriage, stillbirth or premature delivery, and those with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.