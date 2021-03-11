Vermont expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and older with certain underlying conditions

Vermont recently expanded its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to residents who are 16 years of age or older who have underlying health conditions that could put them more at risk for severe illness should they contract COVID-19.

"People 16 years and older with certain high-risk health conditions can start making appointments," state health officials said.

High-risk conditions include COPD, chronic kidney disease, heart diseases, sickle cell disease, immunocompromised patients, people with severe obesity, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and beyond. A full list of conditions that the state considers to be high risk can be found here.

Vaccine eligibility for those 16 years of age or older who have underlying health conditions came sooner than expected, according to a local newspaper, as fewer people than expected in the 55 and older age group signed up for a vaccine, according to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

CDC ISSUES GUIDELINES FOR COVID-19 VACCINATED POPULATION

Those eligible in Vermont can learn more about how to make a vaccine appointment here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes after Alaska earlier this week became the first state to allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a vaccine, dropping previous eligibility requirements for the coveted jab.