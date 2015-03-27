Here's a Valentine's Day quiz to test your knowledge and put you in the mood.

1. Who created the first box of Valentine's Day Candy? a) Richard Cadbury, 1868 b) George Hershey, 1910 c) Phil Snickers, 1880

ANSWER:A - Richard Cadbury, the son of John Cadbury, the founder of Cadbury's cocoa and chocolate company was the first one to invent the famous box of Valentine Day candy, in 1868.

2. Which of these foods doesn't belong and why? a) Banana b) Asparagus c) Cantaloupe

ANSWER: C - Cantaloupe. Bananas and asparagus are erotic stimulants because of their phallic resemblance. Asparagus contain folate, which boosts histamine production necessary for the ability to reach orgasm in both sexes. Bananas are rich in potassium and B vitamins, necessities for sex hormone production.

3. Which food will notmake you frisky? a) Oysters b) Eggs c) Beans

ANSWER:B - Eggs. Oysters have long been considered the food of love and legend has it that Casanova ate dozens of oysters a day, once even seducing a vestal virgin by sliding an oyster from his lips. Oysters and beans both carry a hefty dose of zinc. Zinc has been linked to male fertility, potency, sex drive, and is essential to sperm production.

4. How many calories are in one chocolate-covered strawberry? a) 45 calories b) 60 calories c) 30 calories d) 75 calories

ANSWER:A - 45 calories. One chocolate-covered strawberry contains 45 calories. Not only do these contain the fewest amounts of calories as opposed to other chocolate candies, like nut or caramel filled, but strawberries contain fiber and beneficial nutrients as well.

5. How many calories are there in one glass of champagne? a) 75 calories b) 100 calories c) 150 calories d) 200 calories

ANSWER:B - One glass of champagne contains 100 calories. Champagne is the wine of choice on Valentine's Day because it will lower inhibitions and help any couple into an amorous mood.

6. Which is the sexiest nut? a) Pine nuts b) Pistachios c) Almonds

ANSWER:B - Pistachios. Besides providing protein to help increase stamina, pistachios are heavy in healthful mono-saturated fats, zinc and other nutrients that are linked with increased sexual desire. Pistachios have a greater portion size than any other nut, so you can eat 49 kernels (1 serving) and still feel sexy.

7. According to the Doctrine of Signatures, food aids in the part of the body it resembles. Which food did the Aztecs value as an aphrodisiac? a) Avocado b) Orange c) Grapes

ANSWER:A - Avocado. The Aztecs valued the avocado as an aphrodisiac and named it "ahuacale"which means testicles, because they grow in pairs. This fruit will give you fuel in the form of healthy fats, protein and potassium.

8. According to studies at the Smell and Taste Foundation in Chicago, men find the smell of which food to be sexually arousing? a) Beef Jerky b) Buttered Popcorn c) Licorice d) Steak

ANSWER:B - Buttered popcorn.

9. Which fruit is known as the "love apple?" a) Tomato b) Grapes c) Cherries

ANSWER:A - Tomatoes are known as the love apple. Upon arrival in Italy, the heart-shaped tomato was considered an aphrodisiac, thus tomato in Italian poma amoris means "love apple."

10. Which spice won't spice up your sex life? a) Cayenne b) Curry c) Ginger d) Basil

ANSWER:D - Basil. The right spices not only heat things up on the tongue, but also in the bedroom. Capsaicin, the substance that gives kick to peppers, stimulates nerve endings to release chemicals, raising the heart rate and possibly triggering the release of endorphins, giving you the pleasurable feeling of a natural high. Hot spices like cayenne, curry and cumin help warm the body. The intoxicating aromas of exotic spices help infuse romance into the atmosphere.

11. How many pounds of chocolate does the average American consume each year? a) 6.5 b) 11.5 c) 7.5

ANSWER:B - According to ABC News, Americans consume 11.5 pounds of chocolate a year.

Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD is a nutritionist and founder of Skinnyandthecity.com. She is also the creator of The F-Factor DietaC/, an innovative nutritional program she has used for more than ten years to provide hundreds of her clients with all the tools they need to achieve easy weight loss and maintenance, improved health and well-being.