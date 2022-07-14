US monkeypox cases top 1K

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed the 1,000 mark.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are now 1,053 cases in 41 states and Puerto Rico.

Three states have more than 150 confirmed monkeypox cases including California, New York and Illinois.

Data from the agency shows cases worldwide now exceeding 11,000.

GEORGIA MONKEYPOX INFECTIONS SPIKE: REPORT

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that there were 9,200 cases in 63 countries.

India reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on Thursday in a man who had traveled from the Middle East.

Bosnia reported its first case of monkeypox on Wednesday.

This comes ahead of a WHO emergency committee meeting later this month to examine trends, countermeasures and make recommendations to countries and communities regarding the virus outbreak.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: COVID STILL A GLOBAL HEALTH EMERGENCY

"I again stress that we must work to stop onward transmission and advise governments to implement contact tracing to help track and stem the virus as well as to assist people in isolation," WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.

Efforts to provide vaccines in the U.S. have seen hiccups in recent weeks, although the government has ordered more doses to meet increasing demand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Washington Post reported, citing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that nearly 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine could be ready for distribution by the end of the month.

Reuters contributed to this report.