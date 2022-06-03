US cases of monkeypox rise to 21: CDC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The number of monkeypox virus cases in the U.S. has surpassed 20.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are now 21 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases.

Agency data shows that there are now four cases each in California and New York, three in Florida, two each in Colorado and Utah and just one in Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington state.

One of the Florida cases listed but was also included in the U.K. case counts because the individual was tested while abroad there.

PROBABLE MONKEYPOX CASES REPORTED IN PHILADELPHIA, ATLANTA, CHICAGO, LOS ANGELES COUNTY

On Thursday, health officials in multiple cities across the country reported suspected monkeypox cases.

In the City of Brotherly Love, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced it had identified a resident who is a probably case based on preliminary testing.

"The threat to Philadelphians from monkeypox is extremely low," Health Department Acute Communicable Disease Program Manager Dana Perella said in a statement. "Monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID-19 and is containable particularly when prompt care is sought for symptoms. Vaccine to prevent or lessen the severity of illness is available through the CDC for high-risk contacts of persons infected with monkeypox, as is antiviral treatment for patients with monkeypox. I believe that residents and visitors should feel safe to do all the fun things Philadelphia has to offer, with the proper precautions."

Chicago city and Illinois state authorities said a man who recently traveled to Europe was the first probable case.

The man is isolating at home and in good condition.

GEORGIA REPORTS FIRST CASE OF MONKEYPOX VIRUS

"The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus," the agencies said in a release.

In Los Angeles County, the Department of Public Health said that it is awaiting final confirmation of from the CDC regarding its first presumptive case of monkeypox infection.

"The patient is an adult resident who recently traveled and had a known close contact to a case," the department wrote. "Although the patient is symptomatic, they are doing well and not hospitalized. They are isolated from others."

In Georgia, the state's Department of Public Health said Wednesday that the confirmed orthopoxvirus was detected in a male metro Atlanta resident who has a history of international travel.

The department said it is conducting contact tracing and monitoring the individual who is currently isolating at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are more than 550 confirmed monkeypox cases in 30 countries that are not endemic for the disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).