Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

Identical twin nurses in Georgia deliver identical twin babies

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Talk about seeing double — two times over.

A set of 26-year-old identical twins who are both nurses at the same hospital in Georgia recently helped deliver a set of identical twin babies.

On. Sept. 25 at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, twin sisters Tori Howard and Tara Drinkard assisted with the delivery of twin sisters Addison and Emma Williams.

STRESSED-OUT PREGNANT WOMEN MAY BE LESS LIKELY TO HAVE A BABY OF A CERTAIN SEX, STUDY FINDS

In a sweet twist of fate, the nurses, who were born at the same hospital in 1993 and have worked there for the past five years, were assigned the same delivery.

The twin nurses helped to deliver the twin babies on Sept. 25.

The twin nurses helped to deliver the twin babies on Sept. 25. (Tori Hardy Howard)

They learned of the serendipitous event just moments before entering the delivery room. It also marked the first time the two were in the delivery room together as nurses, Piedmont Healthcare said on Facebook. 

Howard is an NICU nurse at the facility while Drinkard is a labor and delivery nurse.

"For every c-section that labor and delivery does, we have one NICU nurse that goes because c-sections are higher risk," Howard explained to “Good Morning America.

"I was excited to go to delivery with my sister but it didn't really cross my mind -- we're twins and they're twins," she added.

The sisters were born at the same hospital where they now work.

The sisters were born at the same hospital where they now work. (Tori Hardy Howard)

The twin babies were born within minutes of each other. The first, Addison, arrived at 12:42 p.m.

MOST PREGNANT WOMEN AREN'T GETTING THE FLU AND WHOOPING COUGH VACCINES: CDC 

“It’s a pretty cool experience having them in there and being able to ask them questions," new father Brannan Williams told 11 Alive.

Drinkard told Fox 32 she and her sister have always worked well together.

“I didn’t like to play baby dolls with anyone but her, but now we get to do that in real life,” she added.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.