Identical twin nurses in Georgia deliver identical twin babies

Talk about seeing double — two times over.

A set of 26-year-old identical twins who are both nurses at the same hospital in Georgia recently helped deliver a set of identical twin babies.

On. Sept. 25 at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, twin sisters Tori Howard and Tara Drinkard assisted with the delivery of twin sisters Addison and Emma Williams.

In a sweet twist of fate, the nurses, who were born at the same hospital in 1993 and have worked there for the past five years, were assigned the same delivery.

They learned of the serendipitous event just moments before entering the delivery room. It also marked the first time the two were in the delivery room together as nurses, Piedmont Healthcare said on Facebook.

Howard is an NICU nurse at the facility while Drinkard is a labor and delivery nurse.

"For every c-section that labor and delivery does, we have one NICU nurse that goes because c-sections are higher risk," Howard explained to “Good Morning America.”

"I was excited to go to delivery with my sister but it didn't really cross my mind -- we're twins and they're twins," she added.

The twin babies were born within minutes of each other. The first, Addison, arrived at 12:42 p.m.

“It’s a pretty cool experience having them in there and being able to ask them questions," new father Brannan Williams told 11 Alive.

Drinkard told Fox 32 she and her sister have always worked well together.

“I didn’t like to play baby dolls with anyone but her, but now we get to do that in real life,” she added.