Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cold and Flu
Published

The flu has sickened this state the most, report finds

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Doctors urge patients to get their flu shots nowVideo

Doctors urge patients to get their flu shots now

The flu season normally starts towards the end of the fall, but seasonal influenza is reportedly starting much earlier this year. Fox News’ Dr. Manny Alvarez sits down with a Harvard Medical School doctor to discuss everything you need to know about this year’s flu season.

Heads up, Georgia residents: A newly released report says the Peach State is the sickest in the nation — in terms of the flu, at least.

MOM SAYS SHE NEARLY LOST EYE AFTER CHRISTMAS PRESENT SHE BOUGHT SON SHOT INTO FACE

The report released by health technology company Kinsa Health found that nearly 8 percent of the state’s population — 7.78 percent to be exact — has fallen ill, primarily with flu-associated symptoms such as cough, fever and body aches, according to the report, as cited by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). 

One county, in particular, is the sickest. An estimated 8.68 percent of the population in Towns County is ill. Additionally, residents in DeKalb County and Fulton County — the two counties where Atlanta spans  —  are also sick, with 7.76 percent and 7.63 percent of the population falling ill, respectively, according to the AJC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Where does your state fall? Check out the top 10 sickest states in America below:

  1. Georgia 
  2. Michigan 
  3. South Carolina 
  4. West Virginia 
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Ohio 
  7. Maryland
  8. Tennessee 
  9. New Mexico
  10. Virginia 
Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.