The flu has sickened this state the most, report finds

Heads up, Georgia residents: A newly released report says the Peach State is the sickest in the nation — in terms of the flu, at least.

The report released by health technology company Kinsa Health found that nearly 8 percent of the state’s population — 7.78 percent to be exact — has fallen ill, primarily with flu-associated symptoms such as cough, fever and body aches, according to the report, as cited by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

One county, in particular, is the sickest. An estimated 8.68 percent of the population in Towns County is ill. Additionally, residents in DeKalb County and Fulton County — the two counties where Atlanta spans — are also sick, with 7.76 percent and 7.63 percent of the population falling ill, respectively, according to the AJC.

Where does your state fall? Check out the top 10 sickest states in America below: