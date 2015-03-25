The virility diet

Little blue pill not needed - just turn to these foods

1. Oysters

Yes, they really are aphrodisiacs. Raw oysters are the richest dietary source of zinc, which not only improves blood flow but also fuels testosterone production. When testosterone levels drop, so do your performance and your libido, says Dr. Steven Lamm, a clinical assistant professor at New York University School of Medicine. Wild Eastern oysters have the most zinc, followed by Eastern farmed and wild Pacific.



2. Watermelon

The summer fruit is high in citrulline, which—like that little blue pill—stimulates nitric-oxide production and increases blood flow to the penis.

3. Dark chocolate

This treat is loaded with flavonoids that dilate your arteries. Eat about 1.6 ounces of dark chocolate (about the size of a regular Hershey's bar) daily—that's the amount researchers at the University of California found improved blood-vessel dilation by more than 10 percent.

4. Cherries

Studies show that flavonoids in red, blue, and purple berries cleanse free radicals from arteries, relaxing them and improving blood flow.

5. Garlic

This allium vegetable boosts blood flow to the penis by increasing nitric-oxide production and relaxing blood vessels.

6. Almonds

Vitamin E, of which almonds are a prime source, enhances nitric-oxide production, according to the British Journal of Urology International. A small handful a few times a week is all you need.



7. Olive oil

According to a study in the journal Lipids, olive oil helps increase testosterone production.

8. Nutmeg

A study of natural aphrodisiacs in the BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal found that nutmeg increases libido and erectile performance. Nutmeg also contains myristic acid, which has been shown to stimulate production of the all-important nitric oxide.

9. Pistachios

Adding a daily handful of pistachios to your diet can improve your erectile function, "sexual satisfaction, orgasmic function, sexual desire, and overall satisfaction," according to a study in the International Journal of Impotence Research. These tasty snacks are high in arginine.

10. Ginger

By scrubbing blood vessels of free radicals and decreasing inflammation, ginger relaxes arteries and improves blood flow. According to a study in the International Journal of Cardiology, about 1 teaspoon a few times a week is all you need to reap ginger's cardiovascular rewards.

11. Alcohol

Moderation is the key. According to research conducted by Dr. David R. Meldrum, a reproductive endocrinologist and a clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, one to two drinks daily can have beneficial effects on erectile function, but more than that can suppress blood flow and decrease nitric-oxide production. Red wine is generally the best, Meldrum says. But the antioxidant content can vary a lot. Generally, warmer growing regions produce wines with more antioxidants.

