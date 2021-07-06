Texas hospital delivers 100 babies in 91-hour span

A Texas hospital set a new baby boom record recently when staff delivered over 100 newborns over two, two-day stretches. The first round of rapid deliveries began June 24 and saw 25 girls and 27 boys delivered over 47 hours at Andrews Women’s Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Forth Worth, WFAA.com reported.

The second round, which began June 28, saw staff welcome 55 more babies, including a set of twins, a matter of 44 hours.

"It’s been all fireworks as our Labor and Delivery Teams at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center have been busy delivering an adorable group of Fourth of July babies – 107 of them in just 91 hours to be exact!" the hospital posted on Facebook Sunday.

CALIFORNIA TRIPLETS ARE PREGNANT AT SAME TIME

An OBGYN at the hospital told NBC DFW it had expected to see an uptick in childbirths due to the pandemic over the last several months but "didn’t see the baby boom until now so people must’ve gotten more reassured."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hospital averages about 16 deliveries per day, and last year had delivered 6,000 babies, including 100 twins and two triplets, according to reports.