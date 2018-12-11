Terminally ill mom dies week after dream wedding

A terminally-ill mother has died just days after friends organized her dream wedding in just 36 hours.

Tasha Burton, 36, was admitted to a hospice on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m., and at 1 p.m. on Nov. 28, she and fiance, Daniel Corley, walked down the aisle.

The couple, who had been together for three years and have a 19-month-old son, were building a life when Burton was diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2017.

After a year of battling the disease, a recent scan revealed that the tumors had spread to her lungs, liver and lymph nodes and doctors said she only had two weeks to live.

Burton's best friend, Kat Leyden, decided to arrange a dream wedding for the couple.

She put an urgent request on Facebook through the Wedding Wishing Well Foundation, and was overwhelmed when friends, family and big-hearted businesses wanted to help.

Sadly, one week after the wedding, the mother-of-one passed away.

"I am truly sorry to have to tell you that my beautiful wife sadly lost her fight tonight at 5.30pm," Corley wrote in a Facebook post. "She passed away peacefully surrounded by love. I am absolutely devastated but know that she will live on through our beautiful son Alaric. Tasha was surrounded by family and friends and fought to stay with us for as long as she could. She was a truly special person and will be missed by many people, especially her husband, son and family.”

The wedding was organized by The Hospice of St. Francis, in Berkhamsted, Herts., in just 36 hours and the team managed to pull together Burton's dream wedding.

"Without the Wedding Wishing Well Foundation, we would have been completely lost but the Hospice has put all the pieces of the jigsaw together," Leyden said. "The Hospice’s mantra is all about helping people to live their precious lives well and this is that ethos in action."

The couple got engaged in 2016 and Burton gave birth to their son, Alaric, shortly after.

But when he was just 6 months old, a scan revealed that the new mom had bowel cancer.

The couple walked down the aisle to James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go," and Burton was given away by her father, David, and her son.

After the couple walked out to John Legend's "All of Me," Burton said: "It was just lovely, absolutely amazing."

"People's generosity was absolutely stunning and getting it all organized in 36 hours was just incredible," she said at the time. I was so happy."

"We got together in July on my birthday and six months later we were engaged," she said. "We knew it was love. Getting married is something we've always wanted to do so today really is the fulfillment of a dream and we can't thank everyone enough."

Daniel added: "It's been the most amazing day - I don't think I've ever seen Tash look so beautiful."

Before Burton died, her and her family set up a JustGiving page where they were aiming to raise £5,000 to create lasting memories for her and her loved ones.

The young family has managed to raise 89 percent of their target for Daniel and Alaric.