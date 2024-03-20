Teens fight cancer, plus a life-saving scan and a military therapy dog

FIGHTING CANCER – Six high-school students were finalists in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search for their strides in cancer research. Continue reading…

DRUGS AND DRIVING – If you're taking any of these medications, you should consult a doctor before getting behind the wheel, according to the FDA. Continue reading…

LIFE-SAVING SCAN – An Arizona woman was shocked when a full-body scan detected a potentially deadly condition. Continue reading…

ABOUT FACE – Do you really need to wash your face every night? Two dermatologists weigh in. Continue reading…

BREAST CANCER RISK – Olivia Munn says the breast cancer risk-assessment score saved her life. Here's what to know about the potentially life-saving tool. Continue reading…

CANINE COMFORT – Blaze, a rescued therapy dog, has been introduced as Dover Air Force Base’s newest employee, helping to protect the mental health of the families of fallen soldiers. Continue reading…

COVID HANGOVER? – People with long COVID report having worse hangovers than those without the condition. Experts explain. Continue reading…

‘REVOLUTIONARY’ SURGERY – Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Tommy John's Surgery, doctors reflect on the procedure that has saved many baseball players' careers. Continue reading…

ELON MUSK'S MOOD LIFTER – The billionaire reveals what medication helps him through his "negative states of mind." Continue reading…

