Teen alive and well after car landed on top of him in medical miracle

A teen in Williamsburg, Virginia was involved in a near-fatal car crash where the car landed on his body—and then his head.

According to CBS News, Juan Spence was on life support at MCV Hospital after having part of his skull removed due to swelling. Doctors gave Juan a 5 percent chance of living.

Even still, Juan’s mother and father, Elizabeth and Alex Butler, held onto faith that their son would pull through.

Elizabeth began praying to God as soon as she heard about the accident, CBS News reported.

Juan had been riding in his friend’s car near his school when the accident occurred. Without his seatbelt on, the teen was ejected from the car where it then rolled on top of him, the report stated.

Despite the odds, the Butlers told the doctor that God would determine what would happen to their son. The parents, who are both ministers, believed he would pull through.

Now over a year later, Juan can stand, walk, talk and even work out at local Williamsburg gym Frame Fitness. The gym has posted several videos of the teen performing workouts his doctors thought he’d never be able to do, including a weighted leg exercise.

Juan stated in the CBS News report that he knew God was fighting for Him. The crash had given him renewed faith.However, Juan likely had many physical and mental challenges to overcome after the accident. According to Aurora Health Care, even minor accident injuries can take weeks to heal.

Then, there’s the mental trauma that many people forget to account for. A traumatic accident can cause anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for accident victims.

The health clinic considers even a mild concussion to be a traumatic head injury, much less an injury involving direct contact with the car. About 7,000 people are involved in car accidents each day, states Aurora Health Care.

Thankfully, Juan was one of the lucky survivors of such a traumatic incident.