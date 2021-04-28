Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Swollen lymph nodes following COVID-19 vaccination could mean you already had virus, study suggests

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, public health officials have warned of the possible side effects following vaccination, such as pain at the injection site, fever, or muscle aches, among others. But a new study suggests that some recipients may experience swollen lymph nodes after receiving the jab, a side effect that the researchers found was more common among those who already had a coronavirus infection. 

Researchers in a study recently published to the preprint server medRxiv analyzed some 947 health care workers in the United Kingdom who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. About 265 of those health care workers had already been infected with the novel virus prior to vaccination, the study authors said. 

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes) was more common in those who were previously infected with the novel virus. About 4% of those who had already battled COVID-19 reported this side effect post-vaccination, compared to the less than 1% of those who were not previously infected. 

What’s more, other side effects such as fever, fatigue, muscle, and joint pain were more common among those previously infected, with  8% of those with a previous COVID-19 infection reporting fever as a side effect. Meanwhile, just 2% of those who had never been infected said they experienced a fever. 

HERE'S WHERE UNVACCINATED PEOPLE CAN REMOVE THEIR MASKS, ACCORDING TO CDC

Muscle pain and fatigue were among those who had already been infected with the virus, at 30% and 29%, respectively. Meanwhile, muscle pain was reported among 15% of recipients who had no previous coronavirus infection, while fatigue was reported among 20% of vaccine recipients in this group. 

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"In a survey-based observational study, healthcare workers in the United Kingdom reported AEs experienced after their first dose of BNT162b2/Pfizer vaccine. Prior COVID-19 infection, but not Long-COVID, were associated with increased risk of self-reported AEs including lymphadenopathy post-vaccination," the study authors concluded. "Duration since COVID-19 infection did not affect severity of AEs."

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.