Surprise homecoming for teen cancer patient, breast cancer myths and tips for better sleep

HOSPITAL HOMECOMING – A teenage brain cancer patient gets a surprise dance. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – When should you worry about heart palpitations? A cardiologist weighs in. Continue reading…

SLEEP EASY – Making these 6 changes could drastically improve the quality of your sleep, according to experts. Continue reading…

‘NEVER TOO LATE’ – An 81-year-old fitness trainer shares his tips for staying fit during the golden years. Continue reading…

SURGEON GENERAL WARNING – Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, tells Fox News Digital that the COVID vaccine is a "major safety concern." Continue reading…

MYTH BUSTERS – Experts share the facts behind common breast cancer misconceptions. Continue reading…

HANGOVER CURE? – Some claim electrolytes can ease morning-after symptoms. Here's what the experts say. Continue reading…

‘INVEST IN YOUR REST’ – These 6 signs might mean it's time for a new mattress. Continue reading…

BELLY-ACHING – As demand soars for laxatives, doctors warn of the risks of misusing or abusing the drugs. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION