Surprise homecoming for teen cancer patient, breast cancer myths and tips for better sleep

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Megan Krafty homecoming dance

When a 17-year-old brain cancer patient, Megan Krafty, was disappointed about having to miss her senior homecoming, her caregivers decided to bring the dance to her. (Lisa DeJon/Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation)

HOSPITAL HOMECOMING – A teenage brain cancer patient gets a surprise dance. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – When should you worry about heart palpitations? A cardiologist weighs in. Continue reading…

SLEEP EASY – Making these 6 changes could drastically improve the quality of your sleep, according to experts. Continue reading…

Woman having trouble sleeping

Fox News Digital spoke to two experts to identify six ways that a person's bedroom could be sabotaging their sleep — and what people should do instead. (iStock)

‘NEVER TOO LATE’ – An 81-year-old fitness trainer shares his tips for staying fit during the golden years. Continue reading…

SURGEON GENERAL WARNING – Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, tells Fox News Digital that the COVID vaccine is a "major safety concern." Continue reading…

MYTH BUSTERS – Experts share the facts behind common breast cancer misconceptions. Continue reading…

Mammogram

One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime — but despite its prevalence, there are still some common myths surrounding the disease, according to experts. (iStock)

HANGOVER CURE? – Some claim electrolytes can ease morning-after symptoms. Here's what the experts say. Continue reading…

‘INVEST IN YOUR REST’ – These 6 signs might mean it's time for a new mattress. Continue reading…

BELLY-ACHING – As demand soars for laxatives, doctors warn of the risks of misusing or abusing the drugs. Continue reading…

Stomach pain

Doctors alert consumers to laxative abuse dangers and "warning signs" amid the ongoing drug shortage. (iStock)

